DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 -- Gain comprehensive access to over 850 immunology deal records from this report "Global Immunology Partnering 2014-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials"
This report provides a full collection of Immunology disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.
- Trends in Immunology partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Immunology partnering agreement structure
- Immunology partnering contract documents
- Top Immunology deals by value
- Most active Immunology dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Immunology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Immunology deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Immunology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Immunology dealmaking trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Immunology dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Immunology deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Immunology dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Immunology deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Immunology partnering deals by specific Immunology target announced since 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Immunology therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Immunology partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Immunology partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Immunology technologies and products.
Report Scope
The report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Immunology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2021 includes:
- Trends in Immunology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of Immunology deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Immunology deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 850 Immunology deal records
- The leading Immunology deals by value since 2014
- Most active Immunology dealmakers since 2014
The report includes deals for the following indications: AIDS, Allergy, Anaphylactic shock, Graft versus host disease, Inflammation, Other autoimmune, Scleroderma, Systemic lupus erythematosus, plus other immunology indications.
In Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Immunology Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 850 immunology deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Immunology dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Immunology partnering over the years
2.3. Immunology partnering by deal type
2.4. Immunology partnering by industry sector
2.5. Immunology partnering by stage of development
2.6. Immunology partnering by technology type
2.7. Immunology partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Immunology partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Immunology partnering
3.3. Immunology partnering headline values
3.4. Immunology deal upfront payments
3.5. Immunology deal milestone payments
3.6. Immunology royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Immunology deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Immunology partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Immunology
4.4. Top Immunology deals by value
Chapter 5 - Immunology contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Immunology partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Immunology dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Immunology therapeutic target
Appendices
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bsutc
