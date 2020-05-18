DUBLIN, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Immunosuppressants API Market By Method (Synthetic Chemistry, Peptide chemistry, Fermentation, Chromatographic purification), By Application, By Type, By Product, By APIs, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Immunosuppressants API Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, predominantly on account of continuous technological advancements in tissue engineering. Moreover, surging incidence of autoimmune disorders such as multiple sclerosis, alopecia areata and arthritis is positively impacting the growth of the market.
Also, increase in organ transplants such as liver & kidney transplants worldwide are further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years. However, certain factors that can act as major impediments to the growth of the Global Immunosuppressants API Market in the forthcoming years include high costs associated with API and lack of availability of organ donors.
The Global Immunosuppressants API Market is segmented based on method, application, type, product, APIs, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market can be categorized into tablets, capsules, liquids and injections; out of which, the tablet segment dominated the market and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well, majorly on account of their longer shelf life coupled with cost-effective manufacturing process. Additionally, they can accommodate a higher dose of active ingredient as compared to capsules, which is further expected to boost the segmental growth over the coming years.
In terms of application, the market is fragmented into autoimmune disease and organ transplant. The autoimmune disease segment held the largest market share until 2019 and is forecast to register higher growth during the forecast period, which is attributable to growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases across the globe.
Based on end-user, the market is categorized into biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, CMOs, CROs, CDMOs, and Others. Among them, the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment is projected to dominate the market over the next five years, on account of rising investments for research and developmental activities.
Major players operating in the Global Immunosuppressants API Market include Biocon Ltd., NATCO Pharma Limited, Triveni Interchem Private Limited, Concord Biotech Ltd., RPG Life Sciences Limited, Jiangsu Jiuyang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co. Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. among others. Leading market players are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnership, and agreements to increase customer base and expand geographic reach.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Immunosuppressants API Market from 2015 to 2018.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Immunosuppressants API Market from 2019 to 2025.
- To classify and forecast the Global Immunosuppressants API Market based on method, application, type, product, APIs, end-user, and regional distribution.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Immunosuppressants API Market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Immunosuppressants API Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Immunosuppressants API Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Immunosuppressants API Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Immunosuppressants API Market.
- to identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Immunosuppressants API Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Immunosuppressants API Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Immunosuppressants API Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Method (Synthetic Chemistry, Peptide chemistry, Fermentation, Chromatographic purification)
6.2.2. By Application (Autoimmune Disease, Organ Transplant)
6.2.3. By Type (Corticosteroids, Janus kinase inhibitor, Calcineurin inhibitors, mTOR inhibitor, IMDH inhibitor, Biologics, Monoclonal antibodies)
6.2.4. By Product (Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, Injections)
6.2.5. By APIs (Tacrolimus, Sirolimus, Everolimus, Mycophenolate Mofetil (MMF), Mycophenolate Sodium (MPA))
6.2.6. By End-user (Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies, CMOs, CROs, CDMOs, Others)
6.2.7. By Company (2019)
6.2.8. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Immunosuppressants API Market Outlook
8. Europe Immunosuppressants API Market Outlook
9. North America Immunosuppressants API Market Outlook
10. South America Immunosuppressants API Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Immunosuppressants API Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Patent Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
15.2.1. Biocon Ltd.
15.2.2. NATCO Pharma Limited
15.2.3. Triveni Interchem Private Limited
15.2.4. Concord Biotech Ltd.
15.2.5. RPG Life Sciences Limited
15.2.6. Jiangsu Jiuyang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
15.2.7. Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co. Ltd.
15.2.8. AbbVie Inc.
15.2.9. Pfizer Inc.
15.2.10. Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otfjj3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716