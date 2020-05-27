DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global In Vitro Diagnostics market accounted for $87.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $164.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
Increasing adoption of fully automated instruments in labs, rising awareness on personalized medicine and consequent growth of chronic diseases are the major factors driving the market growth. However, adverse reimbursement scenario is restraining the market growth.
Based on end-user, the point-of-care testing segment is likely to have a huge demand due rising requirements of these testing's as it includes biosensors, pregnancy kits and glucose meters to ensure quick and accurate results. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to awareness among people regarding availability of innovative products and upsurge of strong prominent business players will lead to market growth.
Some of the key players profiled in the In Vitro Diagnostics Market include Abbott Laboratories Inc, Agilent Technologies, Becton Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux Sa, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Cepheid, Danaher Corporation, Diasorin, Johnson & Johnson, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Qiagen, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 End-user Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Usability
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Reusable IVD Devices
5.3 Disposable IVD Devices
6 Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Data Management Software
6.3 Reagents & Kits
6.4 Services
6.5 Instruments
6.5.1 Semi-Automated Instruments
6.5.2 Fully Automated Instruments
7 Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Blood Testing
7.3 Coagulation & Hemostasis
7.4 Hematology
7.5 Immunohematology
7.6 Microbiology
7.7 Tissue Diagnostics
7.8 Urinalysis
7.9 Clinical Chemistry
7.9.1 Basic Metabolic Panel
7.9.2 Electrolyte Panel
7.9.3 Lipid Profile
7.9.4 Liver Panel
7.9.5 Renal Profile
7.9.6 Specialty Chemical Tests
7.9.7 Thyroid Function Panel
7.10 Molecular Diagnostics
7.10.1 DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing
7.10.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
7.10.3 Microarray
7.10.4 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
7.10.5 Hybridization
7.10.5.1 In-Situ Hybridization
7.10.5.2 Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization
7.11 Immunoassay/Immunochemistry
7.11.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assays
7.11.2 Radioimmunoassay
7.11.3 Rapid Test
7.11.4 Western Blotting
7.11.5 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay
7.11.5.1 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays
7.11.5.2 Colorimetric Immunoassays
7.11.5.3 Fluorescence Immunoassays
8 Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Autoimmune Diseases
8.3 Cardiology
8.4 Diabetes
8.5 Drug Testing/Pharmacogenomics
8.6 Endocrinology
8.7 Gastrointestinal Diseases
8.8 HIV/Aids
8.9 Infectious Diseases
8.10 Nephrology
8.11 Non-Infectious Diseases
8.12 Oncology
9 Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market, By End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Academic Institutes
9.3 Home Care
9.4 Hospitals
9.5 Patient Self-Testing
9.6 Point-of-Care Testing
9.7 Laboratories
9.7.1 Large/Reference Laboratories
9.7.2 Medium-Sized Laboratories
9.7.3 Small Laboratories
10 Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Abbott Laboratories Inc.
12.2 Agilent Technologies
12.3 Becton Dickinson and Company
12.4 bioMerieux S.A.
12.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
12.6 Cepheid
12.7 Danaher Corporation
12.8 Diasorin
12.9 Johnson & Johnson
12.10 Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
12.11 Qiagen
12.12 Roche Diagnostics
12.13 Siemens AG
12.14 Sysmex Corporation
12.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwdrxe
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716