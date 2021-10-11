DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Cell Culture, High Throughput), by Method, by Application, by End-use (Diagnostics, Chemical Industry, Food Industry), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in-vitro toxicology testing market size is expected to reach USD 51.1 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7%
In recent times, the validation and acceptance of in-vitro and alternative testing methods by regulatory agencies are increasing at lucrative pace. Also, ongoing technological advancements to replace the use of animals for toxicology testing purposes have spurred the use of in vitro testing models, in turn, driving the market.
Several governments are taking measures to minimize animal-based test models, forming conducive government policies, and providing funds to support in-vitro models.
These factors are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in November 2019, the U.S. National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences planned to provide funds to small companies for the development of engineered 3D culture or organotypic culture models (OCM) in-vitro systems.
With advancements in high throughput screening, biological screening, and chemical synthesis, the number of publicly available databases containing data related to toxicity; absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME); pharmacovigilance; and drug screening has expanded rapidly.
This has enabled scientists to access vast information for toxicity profiling, thereby spurring revenue generation in this market. Several companies offer HTT-based in vitro toxicology analysis, e.g., Solidus Bioscience's MetaChip Technology, which provides a solution for in vitro toxicology analysis using HTT.
In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Report Highlights
- Growing application of 3D-spheroid-cultures, particularly for nanoparticle toxicity testing, resulted in the dominance of the cell culture technology segment in 2020
- Omics technology is anticipated to register lucrative growth over the forecast period as RNA sequencing and shotgun proteomics are increasingly used in research settings
- The cosmetics industry is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the near future, creating new avenues for the expansion of HTTs across the globe
- The cellular assays segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to advancements in cell-based technologies, including label-free detection and high-content screening
- The potential of cell imaging technologies is combined with high-content cell screening assays and high-throughput assays for the development of multi-parameter assays
- Systemic toxicology emerged as the leading application segment in 2020 as it plays a key role in risk assessment during drug development procedures
- For instance, toxicity testing of systemic immunosuppressive drugs and systemic corticosteroids is important during the development of drugs for ocular inflammatory disease
- The pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market in 2020 as toxicological testing is a prerequisite step for drug development
- Stringent government regulations regarding animal usage for toxicity analysis in North America have led to an increased adoption rate of in-vitro models
- In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period
- This is due to increasing initiatives by public agencies to encourage acceptance of non-animal test models
- The key participants are involved in collaborations with bioinformatics research firms in order to develop novel in-silico algorithms for computational estimation of toxicity of pharmaceutical and chemical products
- Moreover, these market entities are also focusing on entering untapped regions in order to maintain their share in market revenue
Market Variables, Trends & Scope
In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Cost Structure Analysis
Market Driver Analysis
- Rise in government funding for toxicology research
- Opposition to animal testing
- Ongoing developments to advance toxicology research
Market Restraint Analysis
- Lack of in vitro models
- Issues pertaining to standardization of in vitro studies
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Business Environment Analysis
- In-Vitro Toxicology Testing - Swot Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Merck Kgaa
- Perkin Elmer, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
- Eurofins Scientific
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Abbott
- Catalent, Inc.
- Evotec
- Sgs Sa
- Gvk Biosciences Private Limited
- Gentronix
- Wuxi Apptec
- Mb Research Laboratories
- Bioivt
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/574bif
