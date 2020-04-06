NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$592.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Vascular Cells, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$589.9 Million by the year 2025, Vascular Cells will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over Â US$46.1 Million to the regionâ€™s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Â Over US$40.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Vascular Cells will reach a market size of US$72.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the worldâ€™s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$24.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Axol Bioscience Ltd.
- Cynata Therapeutics Limited
- Evotec SE
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
- FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.
- Ncardia
- Pluricell Biotech
- REPROCELL USA, Inc.
- Shenzhen Sanqi Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
- Takara Bio, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- ViaCyte, Inc.
INDUCED PLURIPOTENT STEM CELL (IPSC) MCP12
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, FEBRUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types: A Prelude
Applications of Stem Cells
Types of Stem Cells
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC): An Introduction
Production of iPSCs
First & Second Generation Mouse iPSCs
Human iPSCs
Key Properties of iPSCs
Transcription Factors Involved in Generation of iPSCs
Noteworthy Research & Application Areas for iPSCs
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook
Drug Development Application to Witness Considerable Growth
Technical Breakthroughs, Advances & Clinical Trials to Spur Growth of iPSC Market
North America Dominates Global iPSC Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Axol Bioscience Ltd. (UK)
Cynata Therapeutics Limited (Australia)
Evotec SE (Germany)
Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. (USA)
Ncardia (Belgium)
Pluricell Biotech (Brazil)
REPROCELL USA, Inc. (USA)
Shenzhen Sanqi Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
ViaCyte, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: A Giant Leap in the Therapeutic Applications
Research Trends in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Space
EXHIBIT 1: Worldwide Publication of hESC and hiPSC Research Papers for the Period 2008-2010, 2011-2013 and 2014-2016
EXHIBIT 2: Number of Original Research Papers on hESC and iPSC Published Worldwide (2014-2016)
Concerns Related to Embryonic Stem Cells Shift the Focus onto iPSCs
Regenerative Medicine: A Promising Application of iPSCs
Induced Pluripotent: A Potential Competitor to hESCs?
EXHIBIT 3: Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 4: Global Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (in %) for the Year 2019
EXHIBIT 5: Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category: Breakdown (in %) for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and Tissue Engineering for 2019
Pluripotent Stem Cells Hold Significance for Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine
EXHIBIT 6: Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in Millions & % Share of Deaths by Cause for 2017
Leading Causes of Mortality for Low-Income and High-Income Countries
Growing Importance of iPSCs in Personalized Drug Discovery
Persistent Advancements in Genetics Space and Subsequent Growth in Precision Medicine Augur Well for iPSCs Market
EXHIBIT 7: Global Precision Medicine Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Supports Growth of iPSCs Market
EXHIBIT 8: Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040
EXHIBIT 9: Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) by Cancer Type: 2018
EXHIBIT 10: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
EXHIBIT 11: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for iPSCs Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for iPSCs Market
EXHIBIT 12: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Growth in Number of Genomics Projects Propels Market Growth
Genomic Initiatives in Select Countries
EXHIBIT 13: New Gene-Editing Tools Spur Interest and Investments in Genetics, Driving Lucrative Growth Opportunities for iPSCs: Total VC Funding (In US$ Million) in Genetics for the Years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018
Launch of Numerous iPSCs-Related Clinical Trials Set to Benefit Market Growth
Number of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells based Studies by Condition
Clinical Trials with Cells Derived from Human-Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
iPSCs-based Clinical Trial for Heart Diseases
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells for Stroke Treatment
â€˜Off-the-shelfâ€™ Stem Cell Treatment for Cancer Enters Clinical Trial
iPSCs for Hematological Disorders
Market Benefits from Growing Funding for iPSCs-Related R&D Initiatives
EXHIBIT 14: Stem Cell Research Funding in the US (in US$ Million) for the Years 2011 through 2017
Human iPSC Banks: A Review of Emerging Opportunities and Drawbacks
EXHIBIT 15: Human iPSC Banks Worldwide: An Overview
Cell Sources and Reprogramming Methods Used by Select iPSC Banks
Innovations, Research Studies & Advancements in iPSCs
Key iPSC Research Breakthroughs for Regenerative Medicine
Researchers Develop Novel Oncogene-Free and Virus-Free iPSC Production Method
Scientists Study Concerns of Genetic Mutations in iPSCs
iPSCs Hold Tremendous Potential in Transforming Research Efforts
Researchers Highlight Potential Use of iPSCs for Developing Novel Cancer Vaccines
Scientists Use Machine Learning to Improve Reliability of iPSC Self-Organization
STEMCELL Technologies Unveils mTeSRâ„¢ Plus
Challenges and Risks Related to Pluripotent Stem Cells
A Glance at Issues Related to Reprogramming of Adult Cells to iPSCs
A Note on Legal, Social and Ethical Considerations with iPSCs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Vascular Cells (Cell Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Vascular Cells (Cell Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Cardiac Cells (Cell Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Cardiac Cells (Cell Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Neuronal Cells (Cell Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Neuronal Cells (Cell Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Liver Cells (Cell Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Liver Cells (Cell Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Immune Cells (Cell Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Immune Cells (Cell Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Cell Types (Cell Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Cell Types (Cell Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Cellular Reprogramming (Research Method) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Cellular Reprogramming (Research Method) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Cell Culture (Research Method) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Cell Culture (Research Method) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Cell Differentiation (Research Method) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Cell Differentiation (Research Method) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Cell Analysis (Research Method) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Cell Analysis (Research Method) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Cellular Engineering (Research Method) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2
to 2025
Table 24: Cellular Engineering (Research Method) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Research Methods (Research Method) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Other Research Methods (Research Method) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Drug Development & Toxicology Testing (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: Drug Development & Toxicology Testing (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Academic Research (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Academic Research (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Regenerative Medicine (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Regenerative Medicine (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 35: United States Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cell Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: United States Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Breakdown by Cell Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Research Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: United States Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Breakdown by Research Method: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: United States Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 41: Canadian Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cell Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Cell Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Research Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Research Method for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Canadian Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Canadian Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 47: Japanese Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cell Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Japanese Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Analysis by Cell Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Research Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Japanese Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Analysis by Research Method: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 53: Chinese Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Cell Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Chinese Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market by Cell Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Research Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Chinese Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market by Research Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 57: Chinese Demand for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Chinese Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Table 59: European Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 60: European Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cell Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: European Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Breakdown by Cell Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: European Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Research Method: 2018-2025
Table 64: European Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Breakdown by Research Method: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: European Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 66: European Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market in France by Cell Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Analysis by Cell Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market in France by Research Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: French Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Analysis by Research Method: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 72: French Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cell Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Breakdown by Cell Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Research Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: German Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Breakdown by Research Method: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 78: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Cell Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Italian Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market by Cell Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 81: Italian Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Research Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Italian Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market by Research Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 83: Italian Demand for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 84: Italian Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cell Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Analysis by Cell Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: United Kingdom Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Research Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Analysis by Research Method: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cell Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Europe Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Breakdown by Cell Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Rest of Europe Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Research Method: 2018-2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Breakdown by Research Method: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Rest of Europe Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 96: Rest of Europe Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market in Asia-Pacific by Cell Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Analysis by Cell Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market in Asia-Pacific by Research Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Analysis by Research Method: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Rest of World Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cell Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Cell Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 105: Rest of World Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Research Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 106: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Research Method for 2019 and 2025
Table 107: Rest of World Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 108: Rest of World Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 45 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 46)
