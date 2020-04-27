NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Radiography Testing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$644.7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 8%. Aerospace & Defense, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$205.9 Million by the year 2025, Aerospace & Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798869/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$19.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aerospace & Defense will reach a market size of US$1.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$181.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- American Testing Services
- Applied Technical Services, Inc.
- Comet Holding AG (Comet Group)
- GE Measurement & Control
- Hamamatsu Photonics KK
- Intertek Group PLC
- Mistras Group, Inc.
- Nikon Metrology NV
- Rigaku Americas Holding Company, Inc.
- TEAM Industries
- Teledyne DALSA, Inc.
- YXLON International GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798869/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Industrial Radiography Testing to Register Rapid Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Radiography Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Various Strategies from Select Players
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Wide Range of Applications to Bode Well for the Market
Steady Growth in Demand for CT Scanners to Bode Well for
Industrial Radiography Testing Market
Rising Demand for Air Passengers to Support Market Growth
Total Global Passengers in Billions: 2016 - 2036
Growth in Automotive Industry to Support Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Radiography Testing Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Industrial Radiography Testing Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 7: Energy & Power (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Energy & Power (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Energy & Power (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Construction (End-Use Industry) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Construction (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Construction (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Industrial Radiography Testing Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Industrial Radiography Testing Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Industrial Radiography Testing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Radiography Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Industrial Radiography Testing Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 36: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Industrial Radiography Testing in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Radiography Testing Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Industrial Radiography Testing Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Industrial Radiography Testing Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 44: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 46: Industrial Radiography Testing Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 47: French Industrial Radiography Testing Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 48: French Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 49: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: German Industrial Radiography Testing Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 51: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ITALY
Table 52: Italian Demand for Industrial Radiography Testing in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 54: Italian Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Radiography Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: United Kingdom Industrial Radiography Testing Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 57: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 58: Spanish Industrial Radiography Testing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 60: Spanish Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 61: Russian Industrial Radiography Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Industrial Radiography Testing Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 63: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 64: Rest of Europe Industrial Radiography Testing
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2018-2025
Table 65: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Europe Industrial Radiography Testing Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 68: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Testing Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Industrial Radiography Testing Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Testing Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Testing Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for
2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 73: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Australian Industrial Radiography Testing Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 75: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
INDIA
Table 76: Indian Industrial Radiography Testing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 78: Indian Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: South Korean Industrial Radiography Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 81: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial Radiography Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Testing
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 84: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin American Industrial Radiography Testing Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 86: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Latin American Industrial Radiography Testing Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 88: Latin American Demand for Industrial Radiography
Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 90: Latin American Industrial Radiography Testing Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 91: Argentinean Industrial Radiography Testing
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2018-2025
Table 92: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Argentinean Industrial Radiography Testing Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 94: Industrial Radiography Testing Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 95: Brazilian Industrial Radiography Testing Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 96: Brazilian Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 97: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Mexican Industrial Radiography Testing Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 99: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 100: Rest of Latin America Industrial Radiography Testing
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 101: Industrial Radiography Testing Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 102: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: The Middle East Industrial Radiography Testing
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 105: The Middle East Industrial Radiography Testing
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: The Middle East Industrial Radiography Testing
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 108: The Middle East Industrial Radiography Testing
Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 109: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Radiography Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Iranian Industrial Radiography Testing Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 111: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 112: Israeli Industrial Radiography Testing Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 113: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: Israeli Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 115: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Radiography
Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 117: Saudi Arabian Industrial Radiography Testing Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 118: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: United Arab Emirates Industrial Radiography Testing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2009-2017
Table 120: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 121: Industrial Radiography Testing Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Rest of Middle East Industrial Radiography Testing
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2009-2017
Table 123: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 124: African Industrial Radiography Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Industrial Radiography Testing Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 126: Industrial Radiography Testing Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMERICAN TESTING SERVICES
APPLIED TECHNICAL SERVICES, INC.
COMET HOLDING AG (COMET GROUP)
GE MEASUREMENT & CONTROL
HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK
INTERTEK GROUP PLC
MISTRAS GROUP INC
NIKON METROLOGY NV
RIGAKU AMERICAS HOLDING COMPANY
TEAM INDUSTRIES
TELEDYNE DALSA
YXLON INTERNATIONAL GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798869/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001