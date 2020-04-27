NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infection Control market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Disinfection Products, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.1 Billion by the year 2025, Disinfection Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$378.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$387.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Disinfection Products will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M Company
- Advanced Sterilization Products
- Belimed AG
- Cantel Medical Corporation
- Ecolab, Inc.
- Getinge AB (Getinge Group)
- Halyard Health, Inc.
- Matachana Group
- Metrex Research LLC
- Pal International Ltd.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- Sotera Health LLC
- Steris
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Infection Control
A Prelude to Infection Control Market
Asia Pacific Holds Largest Market Share
Global Competitor Market Shares
Infection Control Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surface Disinfectant Market Trends
Infection Control Market Drivers Summarized
Increase in Geriatric Population Spurs Market Growth
Rising Incidence of hospital acquired infections Fuels
Infection Control Demand
Technological Advances in Sterilization Equipment Modernizes
the Infection Control Market
Growing UV Disinfection Market Minimize Hospital Acquired
Infections
Guidelines and Standards
Innovations
Increased Incidence of Health Disorders Drives the North
America Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Infection Control Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Infection Control Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Infection Control Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Disinfection Products (Products & Services) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Disinfection Products (Products & Services) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Disinfection Products (Products & Services) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Sterilization Products & Services (Products &
Services) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million:
2018 to 2025
Table 8: Sterilization Products & Services (Products &
Services) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Sterilization Products & Services (Products &
Services) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Life Sciences Industry (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Life Sciences Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Life Sciences Industry (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Medical Device Companies (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Medical Device Companies (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Medical Device Companies (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Food Industry (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Food Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Food Industry (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Infection Control Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Infection Control Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Products & Services: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Infection Control Market in the United States by
Products & Services: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 30: United States Infection Control Market Share
Breakdown by Products & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Infection Control Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Infection Control Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Infection Control Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Infection Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Products & Services: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Infection Control Historic Market Review by
Products & Services in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Infection Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Products & Services for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 37: Canadian Infection Control Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Infection Control Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Infection Control Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Infection Control: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Products & Services
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Infection Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Products & Services for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Infection Control Market Share Analysis by
Products & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Infection
Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Infection Control Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Infection Control Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Infection Control Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Products & Services for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Infection Control Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Products & Services: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Infection Control Market by Products &
Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Infection Control in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Infection Control Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Infection Control Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Infection Control Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Infection Control Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Infection Control Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Infection Control Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Infection Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Products & Services: 2018-2025
Table 56: Infection Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Products & Services: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Infection Control Market Share Breakdown by
Products & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Infection Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Infection Control Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Infection Control Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Infection Control Market in France by Products &
Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Infection Control Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Products & Services: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Infection Control Market Share Analysis by
Products & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Infection Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Infection Control Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Infection Control Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Infection Control Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Products &
Services for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Infection Control Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Products & Services: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Infection Control Market Share Breakdown by
Products & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Infection Control Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Infection Control Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Infection Control Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Infection Control Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Products & Services for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Infection Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Products & Services: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Infection Control Market by Products &
Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Infection Control in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Infection Control Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Infection Control Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Infection Control: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Products &
Services for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Infection Control Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Products & Services
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Infection Control Market Share
Analysis by Products & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Infection Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Infection Control Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Infection Control Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Infection Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Products & Services: 2018-2025
Table 86: Infection Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Products & Services: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Infection Control Market Share
Breakdown by Products & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Infection Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: Infection Control Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Infection Control Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Infection Control Market in Asia-Pacific by Products &
Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Infection Control Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Products & Services: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Infection Control Market Share Analysis
by Products & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Infection Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Infection Control Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Infection Control Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Infection Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Products & Services: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Rest of World Infection Control Historic Market
Review by Products & Services in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Infection Control Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Products & Services for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 100: Rest of World Infection Control Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Infection Control Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of World Infection Control Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
ADVANCED STERILIZATION PRODUCTS
BAIXIANG TECHNOLOGIES CO.
BAUMER SA
BELIMED AG
BMM WESTON
BURTONS MEDICAL EQUIPMENT
CANTEL MEDICAL CORPORATION
MEDIAVATORS
CISA PRODUCTION SRL
GETINGE AB
LAOKEN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
HALYARD HEALTH
MATACHANA GROUP
METREX RESEARCH
PAL INTERNATIONAL
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT
SOTERA HEALTH
STERIS PLC
TUTTNAUER EUROPE BV
V. CURATED RESEARCH
