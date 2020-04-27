NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infection Surveillance Solutions market worldwide is projected to grow by US$528.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 14.3%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$552.5 Million by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$20.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$40.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$93.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Atlas Medical Software
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Deb Group Ltd.
- Gojo Industries, Inc.
- Hygreen, Inc.
- Premier, Inc.
- Rl Solutions
- Truven Health Analytics
