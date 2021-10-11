DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Influenza Diagnostics Market by Product (Test Kits, Instruments), Test Type (Traditional (RIDT, Viral Culture, Serological), Molecular (PCR, INAAT- NASBAT, TMABAS)), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Clinics), Region-Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global influenza diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2026 from USD 0.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.
Market growth is driven by factors such as the growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies, rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis and increasing prevalence of influenza. On the other hand, the rising healthcare costs, variabilities in test sensitivity and specificity are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.
The test kits and reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the influenza diagnostics market, by product, during the forecast period
The influenza diagnostics market is segmented into test kits and reagents, instruments and other products based on product. In 2020, the test kits and reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the influenza diagnostics market. Increasing prevalence of influenza and the rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.
The molecular diagnostic tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the influenza diagnostics market, by test type, during the forecast period
The influenza diagnostics market is segmented into molecular diagnostic tests and traditional diagnostic tests based on test type. In 2020, the molecular diagnostic tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the influenza diagnostics market. Growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies and rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on end-user, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics and other end users. In 2020, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to the rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis and increasing prevalence of influenza.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the influenza diagnostics market
The global influenza diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis and growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies are driving the growth of the influenza diagnostics market in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Influenza Diagnostics Market Overview
4.2 Influenza Diagnostics Market Share, by Product, 2021 Vs. 2026
4.3 Influenza Diagnostics Market Share, by Test Type, 2021 Vs. 2026
4.4 Influenza Diagnostics Market Share, by End-user, 2021 Vs. 2026
4.5 Influenza Diagnostics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Influenza
5.2.1.2 Growth in Influenza Research for Diagnostic Technologies
5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Rapid Disease Diagnosis
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Variabilities in Test Sensitivity and Specificity
5.2.2.2 Rising Healthcare Costs
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancements in Genomic and Proteomic Technologies
5.2.3.2 Significant Growth Prospects in Developing Countries
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
5.2.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Frameworks
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Influenza Diagnostics Market
5.4 Pricing Analysis
5.5 Patent Analysis
5.6 Trade Analysis
5.6.1 Trade Analysis for Diagnostic and Laboratory Reagents
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Supply Chain Analysis
5.9 Ecosystem Analysis of the Influenza Diagnostics Market
5.9.1 Role in the Ecosystem
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.11 PESTLE Analysis
5.12 Regulatory Landscape
5.13 Technology Analysis
5.14 Disruptive Technologies in the Influenza Diagnostics Market
5.14.1 Revenue Shift & Revenue Pockets for the Influenza Diagnostics Market
6 Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Test Kits & Reagents
6.2.1 Repeat Purchase of Test Kits & Reagents to Drive Market Growth in the Coming Years
6.3 Instruments
6.3.1 Increasing Need for Faster & More Accurate Test Results to Propel Market Growth
6.4 Other Products
7 Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Test Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Molecular Diagnostic Tests
7.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction Tests
7.2.1.1 Ability of Pcr Tests to Distinguish Between Influenza a and B Viruses is Driving Its Adoption in Clinical Settings
7.2.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests
7.2.2.1 Transcription-Mediated Amplification-Based Assays
7.2.2.1.1 Wide Application Range in Pathogen Detection to Drive the Market Growth
7.2.2.2 Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification-Based Assays
7.2.2.2.1 Rapidity, Stability, and Sensitivity Have Driven the Use of Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification-Based Assays
7.2.2.3 Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification Assays
7.2.2.3.1 Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification Assays Are Preferred in Hospitals and Clinical Settings as They Reduce the Need for Additional Reverse Transcription Steps
7.2.2.4 Other Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests
7.2.3 Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests
7.3 Traditional Diagnostic Tests
7.3.1 Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests
7.3.1.1 Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Are Widely Used Due to Their Ease of Use and Rapid Interpretability of Results
7.3.2 Viral Culture Tests
7.3.2.1 Wide Use of Viral Cultures as Confirmatory Tests to Ensure the Results of Ridts to Drive Market Growth
7.3.3 Direct Fluorescent Antibody Tests
7.3.3.1 Adoption of Dfa Tests is Increasing Due to Their Higher Sensitivity Compared to Ridts
7.3.4 Serological Tests
7.3.4.1 Development of Lab-On-Chip-Based Multiplex Assays to Support Market Growth
8 Influenza Diagnostics Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Diagnostic Laboratories
8.2.1 Large Number of Influenza Diagnostic Tests Performed in Diagnostic Laboratories to Drive Market Growth
8.3 Hospitals & Clinics
8.3.1 Growing Global Number of Hospitals Due to Increasing Infectious Disease Incidence to Drive Market Growth
8.4 Other End-users
9 Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
10.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in the Influenza Diagnostics Market
10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players
10.4 Market Share Analysis
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.5.1 Stars
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Pervasive Players
10.5.4 Participants
10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Startups/SMEs (2020)
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Starting Blocks
10.6.3 Responsive Companies
10.6.4 Dynamic Companies
10.7 Competitive Benchmarking
10.8 Competitive Scenario
10.8.1 Product Launches & Approvals
10.8.2 Deals
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
11.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
11.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
11.1.4 Hologic, Inc.
11.1.5 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
11.1.6 Danaher Corporation
11.1.7 Quidel Corporation
11.1.8 Siemens Healthineers
11.1.9 Biomerieux Sa
11.1.10 Meridian Bioscience
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Genmark Diagnostics, Inc.
11.2.2 Luminex Corporation
11.2.3 Tecan Trading Ag
11.2.4 Diasorin Sa
11.2.5 Altona Diagnostics Gmbh
11.2.6 Sekisui Diagnostics
11.2.7 Sa Scientific, Ltd.
11.2.8 Coris Bioconcept Sprl
11.2.9 Elitech Group
11.2.10 Mast Group Ltd.
11.2.11 Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.
11.2.12 Germaine Laboratories, Inc.
11.2.13 Response Biomedical Corp.
11.2.14 Tauns Laboratories, Inc.
11.2.15 3B Blackbio Biotech India Ltd.
12 Appendix
