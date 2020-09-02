DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Influenza Vaccine Market by Age Group, Vaccine Type, Valency, Distribution Channel, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Influenza Vaccine Market is segmented on the basis of Age Group, Vaccine Type, Administration Route, Distribution Channel and Region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High prevalence of influenza
- Increase in government focus on immunization programs
- Emerging vaccines
- Technological progress in vaccine administration
Restraints
- Longer timelines and implementation of stringent regulations
- High costs associated with the development of vaccines
Opportunities
- High growth prospects in emerging markets
Why buy this report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the global Influenza vaccine market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry. The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
Report Highlights
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Years Considered for the study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Benefits for Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Assessment
2.3.1 Market Size Estimation
2.3.2 Market Share Analysis
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Global Influenza Vaccine Market Size, by Geography
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
5.4 Trends
6 Market Analysis
6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2 Impact of COVID-19
7 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Age Group
7.1 Infant Vaccination
7.2 Adolescent Vaccination
7.3 Adult Vaccination
8 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type
8.1 Inactivated
8.2 Live Attenuated
8.3 Recombinant
9 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Administration Route
9.1 Intramuscular
9.2 Intranasal
10 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel
10.1 Hospital & Clinic
10.2 Medical Office
10.3 Retail Pharmacy
10.4 Urgent Care Unit
11 Americas Influenza Vaccine Market
11.1 Argentina
11.2 Brazil
11.3 Canada
11.4 Mexico
11.5 United States
12 Europe, Middle East & Africa Influenza Vaccine Market
12.1 France
12.2 Germany
12.3 Italy
12.4 Netherlands
12.5 Qatar
12.6 Russia
12.7 Saudi Arabia
12.8 South Africa
12.9 Spain
12.10 United Arab Emirates
12.11 United Kingdom
13 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccine Market
13.1 Australia
13.2 China
13.3 India
13.4 Indonesia
13.5 Japan
13.6 Malaysia
13.7 Philippines
13.8 South Korea
13.9 Thailand
14 Competitive Scenario
14.1 Merger & Acquisition
14.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4 Investment & Funding
14.5 Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Abbott Biologicals B.V.
15.2 AstraZeneca
15.3 BioDiem
15.4 CSL
15.5 Daiichi-Sankyo
15.6 Emergent BioSolutions
15.7 Fluart Innovative Vaccines Kft.
15.8 Gamma Vaccines Pty. Ltd.
15.9 GlaxoSmithKline plc
15.10 Innovio Pharmaceuticals
15.11 Merck & Co. Inc.
15.12 Mylan N.V.
15.13 Pfizer Inc.
15.14 Sanofi SA
15.15 Seqirus GmbH
