Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 IVD Market Update and COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report, 2021 IVD Market Update and COVID-19 Impact, is an update of the market for in vitro diagnostics products from the report's analysts to reflect the latest information.

Key Questions Answered:

  • What is the Size of the IVD Market in 2021?
  • What Impact has COVID-19 Had on IVD Markets?
  • What Major Trends are Affecting the Market in 2021?

As part of its coverage, this report contains market sizing for the following categories of IVD:

  • Clinical Chemistry
  • Immunoassays- non isotopic
  • Infectious disease
  • Other immunos
  • Blood bank screening
  • Drugs of Abuse
  • Diabetes HbA1c - lab
  • Hematology - Core Lab
  • Microbiology (ID/AST)
  • Microbiology (molecular)
  • Microbiology - Mass Spectrometry
  • Radioimmunoassays
  • Coagulation (PT/INR)
  • Coagulation, molecular
  • Histology/cytology
  • HPV, molecular
  • Nucleic acid assays
  • Blood grouping/typing
  • Blood bank molecular
  • NAT Blood Screens
  • Circulating tumor cells
  • POC, OTC diabetes
  • POC, OTC other
  • POC, professional/hospital;
  • COVID 19

Complete market figures and forecasts will be part of the Worldwide report in August.

How is COVID-19 Impacting the Market in 2021

This report does detail the effects of COVID-19 including the following:

  • Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments
  • IVD Market excluding and with COVID-19, 2020
  •  IVD Market Distribution by Segment
  • Global In Vitro Diagnostic Market - YoY Growth 2019-2020
  • Global In Vitro Diagnostic Market - YoY Growth 2019-2020
  • IVD Segment Performance, Q1 2020 - Q4 2020
  • IVD Segment Performance, Total Market Value, 2020

Also included in this report:

  • Product Trends and Developments
  • COVID-19 Developments Sept. 2020 to Feb 2021
  • Select IVD Market Participant Developments
  • Competitive Leader Updates

Key Topics Covered:

ONE: WORLDWIDE IVD MARKET - 2020 UPDATE

COVID 19

IVD MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND EFFECTS OF COVID-19

  • Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments

TWO: PRODUCT TRENDS AND NEW DEVELOPMENTS

  • NEW CORE IVD PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND DEVELOPMENTS
    • Clinical Chemistry
    • Hematology
    • Oncology
    • Coagulation
    • Immunoassay
    • Microbiology
    • Histology
    • Molecular Specialties
    • POC
    • Mass Spectrometry
  • COVID-19 DEVELOPMENTS - SEPTEMBER 2020 - FEBRUARY 2021
  • Antigen
  • Serology
  • Molecular

THREE: SELECTED IVD MARKET PARTICIPANT DEVELOPMENTS

  • SELECTED COMPETITIVE LEADER UPDATES
    • IVD Segment Growth by Leading Competitors, Change in Sales 2019-2020
    • Changes in Market Distribution for IVD Sales, 2019-2020 - Roche Maintains Lead, Abbott Closing Gap
  • Abbott
  • Aidian Oy
  • Becton Dickinson and Co
  • Biomerieux SA
  • Danaher
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • Illumina
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • Perkin Elmer
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Roche Diagnostic
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

FOUR: NEW OPPORTUNITIES

  • Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring
  • Expanding Options in Reimbursement
  • POC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qla50n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ivd-market-report-2021-with-covid-19-impacts---opportunities-in-telehealth-and-remote-patient-monitoring-expanding-options-in-reimbursement--poc-301285603.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.