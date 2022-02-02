DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IVD Market Brief Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
What is the Size of the IVD Market in 2021? What Major Trends are Affecting the Market in 2021?
Diagnostic test products have never been more important. As part of its coverage, this report contains market sizing for several major categories of IVD.
The demand for testing and movement of current and new technologies has continued to demonstrate gains in most areas of the IVD market. New products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets, and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly evolving market picture.
There are some growing segments in the market that have attracted industry attention. Among these are next-generation sequencing (NGS), cancer testing, and companion diagnostics technologies. Immunochemistry, point- of-care (POC) testing, and molecular diagnostics are also segments of great market interest, anticipated to be a big part of the future of IVD. The IVD market remains dynamic, demonstrating constant innovations.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: WORLDWIDE IVD MARKET - Q4 2021 UPDATE
- IVD Market Demand And Growth
- Covid-19 Diagnostic Markets
- Effect Of Covid-19 On Market Segments
CHAPTER TWO: PRODUCT TRENDS AND NEW DEVELOPMENTS
- SELECTED NEW CORE IVD PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND DEVELOPMENTS
- Clinical Chemistry
- Hematology
- Molecular
- Companion Diagnostics
- Microbiology
- POC
- Mass Spectrometry
- COVID-19 Developments - September 2021 and Beyond
- Strong
- Antigen
- Serology
- Molecular
CHAPTER THREE: SELECTED IVD MARKET PARTICIPANT DEVELOPMENTS
- Selected Competitive Leader Updates
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent
- Becton Dickinson And Co
- Biomerieux Sa
- Danaher
- Hologic, Inc.
- Illumina
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Perkin Elmer
- Quidel Corporation
- Roche Diagnostic
- Siemens Healthineers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
CHAPTER FOUR: NEW OPPORTUNITIES
