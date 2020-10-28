DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Automation Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laboratory Automation Systems estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Clinical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drug Discovery segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Laboratory Automation Systems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Aurora Biomed, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMerieux SA
- BioTek Instruments, Inc.
- Brooks Automation, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- Danaher Corporation
- Eppendorf AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- LabVantage Solutions, Inc.
- LabWare, Inc.
- Olympus Corporation
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- QIAGEN NV
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
- Siemens Healthineers
- SOTAX AG
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Laboratory Automation Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Laboratory Automation Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Laboratory Automation Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Clinical (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Clinical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Clinical (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Drug Discovery (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Drug Discovery (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Drug Discovery (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Laboratory Automation Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Laboratory Automation Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
- Laboratory Automation Systems Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Laboratory Automation Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 46
