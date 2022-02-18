DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Consumables Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Laboratory Consumables Market report is designed for general management, product managers and marketing executives in the laboratory consumables industry. For them, it provides up-to-date market data about those technologies in their areas of interest. and related markets. Information on specific segments or the whole industry can be used to evaluate markets, the competitive landscape, or identify opportunities and acquisition targets.
A strategy for the consumables market must involve geographic market composition, market growth rate, and new competitors. This report saves time by providing comprehensive data in an easily readable format.
Companies covered in the report include:
- Agilent
- Beckman Coulter
- Bio-Rad
- Danaher
- Eppendorf
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi High Technologies
- Illumina
- Lonza
- MilliporeSigma
- PerkinElmer
- Phenomenex
- Promega
- QIAGEN
- Restek
- Roche
- Shimadzu
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- VWR
- Waters
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Regional Segmentations
- End Market & Sector Segmentations
- Function & Application Segmentations
3. OVERALL CONSUMABLES MARKET
- Overall Consumable Segments, 2020 - 2025
- Overall Demand by Sector, 2020 - 2025
- Overall Demand by Region, 2020 - 2025
- Overall Demand by Function, 2020 - 2025
- Overall Top 30 Supplier Market Share & Participation, 2020
- Recent Market Developments, 2020
4. LIFE SCIENCE CONSUMABLES
- Overall Demand
- Nucleic Acid Preparation Consumables
- Antibodies
- Oligonucleotides
- PCR Reagents
- Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Library Preparation
- ELISA Kits
- Immunoassay Reagents
- Cell Health Reagents
- CRISPR Products
5. CELL CULTURE PRODUCTS
- Overall Demand, 2020 - 2025
- Cell Culture Media
- Cell Culture Sera
- Cell Culture Reagents
- Cell Transfection Reagents
- Microbiology Media
- Commercial Cell Lines
- 3D Cell Culture
- Cell Culture Plasticware
- Single-Use Bioreactor Bags & Vessels
6. CHROMATOGRAPHY COLUMNS & SUPPLIES
- Overall Demand, 2020 - 2025
- Chromatography Resins
- Analytical HPLC Columns
- Prep HPLC Columns
- HPLC Supplies
- LPLC Columns
- GC Columns
- Ion Chromatography Columns
- Flash Chromatography Cartridges
- SFC Columns
- Reference Standards
- LC Solvents
7. SAMPLE PREP & HANDLING
- Overall Demand, 2020 - 2025
- General Laboratory Glassware
- General Laboratory Plasticware
- Liquid Handling Plasticware
- Laboratory Filtration
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82ex64
