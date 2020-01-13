DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lactoferrin - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Lactoferrin Market accounted for $178.31 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $448.78 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.
Rising geriatric population and several enhancements in medical science are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a cheap substitute in the form of generics is restraining market growth.
Based on the application, the sports & functional foods segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing participation and the awareness given for sports in addition, to the ageing population of the developed countries.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing awareness with a rising concern of maintaining their child health and increasing number of nuclear families in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Lactoferrin Market include Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company, Synlait Milk, Royal FrieslandCampina, Merck, Ingredia, Glanbia, Freedom Foods Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Farbest Brands, and Bega Cheese.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Lactoferrin Market, By Application
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Infant Formula
5.3 Pharmaceuticals
5.4 Animal Feed
5.5 Food & Beverages
5.6 Sports & Functional Foods
5.7 Personal Care Products
6 Global Lactoferrin Market, By Function
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Anti-inflammatory
6.3 Antibacterial
6.4 Antioxidant
6.5 Iron Absorption
6.6 Intestinal Flora Protection
6.7 Immune Cell Stimulation
7 Global Lactoferrin Market, By Source
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Mammal Milk
7.3 Human Milk
8 Global Lactoferrin Market, By Form
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Iron-Free Apolactoferrin
8.3 Iron-Rich Hololactoferrin
9 Global Lactoferrin Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations & Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company Ltd.
11.2 Synlait Milk Ltd.
11.3 Royal FrieslandCampina
11.4 Merck KGaA
11.5 Ingredia S.A.
11.6 Glanbia PLC
11.7 Freedom Foods Group Ltd.
11.8 Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
11.9 Farbest Brands
11.10 Bega Cheese Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5qih3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716