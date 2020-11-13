DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices market growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AF) across the globe.
The growth in the geriatric population and the increased prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders such as obesity, diabetics, and high blood pressure are contributing to the growth of AF. According to several epidemiological studies, AF is the most common arrhythmia, with an estimated prevalence of 1.5-3% in the general population in developed regions. Approximately 7.6 million people over 65 years of age in Europe suffered from AF in 2016, which is expected to increase by around 89%, reaching 14.4 million by 2060. Hence, the high occurrence of AF across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the market.
In addition, frequent development and commercial approvals & launches of innovative next-generation LAA closure devices is another primary factor driving the rising uptake of these devices worldwide. For instance, market leader Boston Scientific received CE Mark approval for its Next Generation WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device in March 2019.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the left atrial appendage closure devices market during the forecast period:
- Emergence of Advanced Imaging Modalities
- Increasing Focus on Conducting Clinical Trials on LAA Closure Devices
- Advent of Hybrid Approach in LAA Closure Technique
- Transference from Open to MI Surgeries
The study considers the present scenario of the left atrial appendage closure devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.
Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Devices Market Segmentation
The global left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, and geography. The endocardial LAA closure devices segment accounts for the maximum shares as these devices are safe and effective. Several clinical studies conducted on endocardial devices have displayed encouraging results for the patient population in terms of stroke risk reduction, thereby contributing to the market share of the segment. Endocardial devices involve a lower complication rate (around 8.5%) compared with epicardial devices (25.4%), which is likely to boost the segment growth.
The hospitals segment is accounted for major share of 55% in 2019. Healthcare professionals in the hospital segment use advanced LAA closure devices, including endocardial and epicardial, to treat AF. The segment is growing at a healthy rate, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth in the aging population and the increasing pool of AF patients are the major factors driving the segment growth.
The specialty cardiac centers (SCC) segment provides exclusive healthcare services to patients with suspected or diagnosed cardiac diseases. These centers are solely dedicated to treating patients suffering from cardiac ailments such as AF. The segment is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. What is the market size and compound annual growth rate of the left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices market?
2. What is the growth of the adult and paediatric segment by 2025?
3. Who are the major players in the market and what are their market shares?
4. What are the factors influencing the growth of the Endocardial LAA Closure segment during the forecast period?
5. How is the growing population in the Asia Pacific region impacting the growth of the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Atrial Fibrillation: Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Emergence Of Advanced Imaging Modalities
8.2 Vendors Increasing Focus On Conducting Clinical Trials On LAA Closure Devices
8.3 Emergence Of Hybrid Approach In LAA Closure Technique
8.4 Promising Investigational LAA Closure Devices
8.5 Strategic Acquisitions
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Incidence Of AF
9.2 Transference From Open To Mi Surgeries
9.3 Frequent Product Approval
9.4 Significant Long-Term Cost Effectiveness Associated With LAA Closure
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Use Of Oral Drugs
10.2 Complications Associated With LAA Closure Devices
10.3 Stringent Regulations & Product Recalls
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Endocardial LAA Closure
12.4 Epicardial LAA Closure
13 End-User
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Hospitals
13.4 Specialty Cardiac Centers
13.5 ASCS
14 Geography
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Geographic Overview
15 North America
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3 Key Countries
16 Europe
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Key Countries
17 APAC
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Key Countries
18 Latin America
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Key Countries
19 Middle East & Africa
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Key Countries
20 Competitive Landscape
20.1 Competition Overview
20.2 Market Share Analysis
21 Key Company Profiles
21.1 Boston Scientific
21.2 AtriCure
21.3 Abbott
22 Other Prominent Vendors
22.1 Biosense Webster
22.2 Lifetech Scientific
22.3 SentreHEART
23 Investigational Companies
23.1 Append Medical
23.2 Cardia
24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations
25 Quantitative Summary
25.1 Product
25.2 End-User
25.3 Geography
26 Appendix
26.1 Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79q7y6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716