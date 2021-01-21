DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market, by Cancer Type, by Therapy, by Equipment, by Age, by Factors, by Route of Administration, by Distribution channel, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market is forecast to grow in the coming years and reach $11 billion by 2025
Major factors behind the growth of this market include rising cases of liver cancer, globally, increasing alcohol consumption, aging population, and growing funding by both public and private sector in research and development activities for cancer cure. Liver cancer is a chronic and life-threatening disease which begins in cells of liver. Most of the liver cancer patients do not show the symptoms at early stages but in later stages, the common symptoms include loss of appetite, upper abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting and yellow discoloration of skin.
According to World Cancer Research Fund, liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer across the globe. Another major reason for the increase in the liver cancer is the high increase in the incidence of HBV/HCV coinfection and cirrhosis. Therefore, scientists are working on developing more innovative drugs and therapies for liver cancer treatment. However, the market also faces some restrains. Expensive treatments as well as high cost in research and development might hamper further development of liver cancer therapeutics market.
The Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented based on cancer type, therapy, equipment, age, factors, route of administration, distribution channel and region. Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, intravenous and others. The oral segment is anticipated to dominate the Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market during the forecast period as it is most preferred route of administration for chemotherapy.
Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies are anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period as the drugs are mostly purchased from the hospitals at the time of treatment. Based on therapy the market is segmented into chemotherapy and radiation therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and others. The chemotherapy and radiation therapy segment is anticipated to dominate the market through 2025.
The onset of COVID-19 has adversely impacted the market on account of significantly lower patient footfall in private clinics and hospital OPDs.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market
4. Voice of Customer
5. Executive Summary
6. Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Cancer Type (Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Cholangiocarcinoma, Hepatoblastoma, Angiosarcoma, Liver Metastasis)
6.2.2. By Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy, Immunotherapy, Others)
6.2.3. By Equipment (Computed Radiography, Sonography, MRI, Others)
6.2.4. By Age (0-18, 18-35, 35-50, 50+)
6.2.5. By Factors (Cirrhosis, Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Excessive Alcohol Consumption, Others)
6.2.6. By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Others)
6.2.7. By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)
6.2.8. By Company (2019)
6.2.9. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Cancer Type
7.2.2. By Therapy
7.2.3. By Equipment
7.2.4. By Age
7.2.5. By Factors
7.2.6. By Route of Administration
7.2.7. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8. Europe Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Cancer Type
8.2.2. By Therapy
8.2.3. By Equipment
8.2.4. By Age
8.2.5. By Factors
8.2.6. By Route of Administration
8.2.7. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9. North America Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Cancer Type
9.2.2. By Therapy
9.2.3. By Equipment
9.2.4. By Age
9.2.5. By Factors
9.2.6. By Route of Administration
9.2.7. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
10. South America Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Cancer Type
10.2.2. By Therapy
10.2.3. By Equipment
10.2.4. By Age
10.2.5. By Factors
10.2.6. By Route of Administration
10.2.7. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
11. Middle East and Africa Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Cancer Type
11.2.2. By Therapy
11.2.3. By Equipment
11.2.4. By Age
11.2.5. By Factors
11.2.6. By Route of Administration
11.2.7. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
- AbbVie Inc.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Celsion Corporation
- Eisai Co., Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Exelixis, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck
- Novartis International AG
- Perkin Elmer
- Pfizer Inc.
- Philips Healthcare Pvt. Ltd
- Sanofi S.A.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
