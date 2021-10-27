STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Lyme Alliance (GLA), the leading nonprofit dedicated to conquering Lyme and other tick-borne diseases, announced today that its sixth annual gala raised over $1 million at its first-ever virtual event, The GLA Global Gala. The money raised at the event will support GLA's mission to advance scientific research leading to a reliable diagnostic test, improved treatment options, and ultimately, find a cure for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.
The GLA Global Gala is the organization's premier fundraising event which brought together some of the biggest and brightest names in entertainment to honor the global Lyme community and raise funds for critical research and relief. GLA was delighted to welcome an international audience with virtual viewing parties across the US, Europe, and beyond.
The virtual gala included heartfelt, touching, and insightful stories from Lyme patients of all different ages. These warriors gave an inside look at what it's like to live with chronic Lyme, from physical and psychological symptoms to emotional challenges and financial stress. Scientists discussed how their research is making an impact with GLA-funded research dollars, like the creation of the Pedi Lyme Net at Boston Children's Hospital, and Dr. Kim Lewis' work at Northeastern University, with the discovery of an exciting new Lyme treatment. World-renowned performers gave tributes and shared their connection to Lyme disease. Rob Thomas performed a moving rendition of his song "Unwell," while Pia Toscano and Sheléa teamed up for an incredible duet of "When You Believe." Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil also delivered special messages as a worldwide call to action in the fight against Lyme disease. And to close out the event, the legendary Andrea Bocelli entertained the audience, who sang "Ave Maria" in honor of his wife and all Lyme patients fighting this insidious disease. The program was graciously hosted by journalist, author, and advocate Gretchen Carlson.
GLA would like to thank our board members and sponsors for helping to make this event a tremendous success. Thank you to our Diamond Hero sponsor, The Del Genio Family; our Platinum Hope sponsor, Dana & Malcolm McAvity; and our Gold Champion sponsors The Kobre Family, The Ross Family, The Peetz Family Fund, Regan and Brent Patry & Family, Cravath, Cahill, Simpson Thacher, Credit Suisse, Fried Frank, Milbank, Latham & Watkins LLP, and Davis Polk. We also thank our Silver Protector sponsors: The Anastasio Family, AW Chang Corporation, The Balducci Family, Behrman Capital, Blackstone Charitable Foundation, CBRE, Homes by Amy Ballard, Hudson Hill Capital, The Kristoff Family, The MCJ Amelior Foundation, Mindy & Jon Gray, Onex, Raymond LTD, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher, and Flor LLP and Affiliates.
Everyone is at risk for Lyme disease and co-infections. Each one of us is just one tick bite away from contracting a disease. Cases of Lyme have been reported in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, making it a health crisis with a worldwide impact. Additionally, current diagnostic tests for Lyme disease are more than 50 percent inaccurate, resulting in missed diagnoses. A joint study by scientists at GLA and Brown University estimates that the number of Americans suffering from chronic and debilitating symptoms even after Lyme disease treatment could exceed two million as of 2020. The threat is growing. Countless are suffering, and we need to find answers.
