This new research report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis on the global hand santizer market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure, product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, and innovative packaging ideas. In addition, the growing popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.
The hand sanitizer market analysis include product segments, end-user segment, and geographic landscapes.
The hand sanitizer market covers the following areas:
- Hand Sanitizer Market sizing
- Hand Sanitizer Market forecast
- Hand Sanitizer Market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hand sanitizer market vendors that include 3M Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., L Brands Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon Inc. Also, the hand sanitizer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Gel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Foam - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Spray - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wipe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Institutional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- GOJO Industries Inc.
- L Brands Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
- The Clorox Co.
- Unilever Group
- Vi-Jon Inc.
