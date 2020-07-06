DUBLIN, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Therapy Market, Therapy Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over a period of time, cell therapy has emerged as the next growth frontier for the pharmaceutical companies involved the research and development of innovative therapies for the treatment of simple to complex medical anomalies. The increasing focus on new technologies and methodologies are leading to path-breaking innovations which are playing an important role in the practice of medicine and cell therapy. The cell therapy approach to treatment and prevention is more advanced and targeted as compared to traditional therapies as the former works at a basic level on human science that is cells. Cell therapy treatment is more advanced and custom in nature and thus giving the required thrust to the advancement of personalized therapy.
Cell therapy research and clinical advancement has accelerated strongly in the limited period of time. Once limited to bone marrow transplants, the cell therapy field is currently prepared to achieve critical advances in various distinctive clinical signs. The same scenario can be reflected in the fact that the number of clinical trials have increased more than 50% in the last 2 years. At present (June 2020), more than 1000 cell therapies are in pipeline and 25 therapies are commercially available in the market. Most of the cell therapies are in the preclinical stage and close to 450 therapies are in Phase I, Phase II & Phase III trials. Analysis of the pipeline shows that the majority of cell therapy products that are currently under development are targeted towards treatment of complex disease like cardiovascular disease, neural disease and cancer.
The commercial acceptability and success of cell therapies can also be reflected from robust sales of therapies like Yescarta (Gilead Sciences) & Kymriah (Novartis). With an increasing number of clinical trials, robust sales values and widening clinical indication base, it is a clear reflection of the fact that the cell therapy market will witness remarkable growth trajectory in coming years. The global cell therapy market opportunity is estimated to surpass US$ 40 Billion by 2027 driven by increasing technical and manufacturing capabilities coupled with the advancements that will drive the acceptability of cell therapy procedures among the various stakeholders of the pharmaceutical industry. The current scenario of COVID-19 may slowdown the clinical trials conductibility or the market growth trajectory but the same COVID-19 pandemic is going to offer new growth avenues to the industry in form of ongoing clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19.
Report Highlights:
- Global Cell Therapy Market Opportunity: More Than USD 40 Billion By 2027
- Cell Therapy Clinical Trial Insight by Indication, Company and Country
- Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline: 1000 Cell Therapies
- Globally Marketed Cell Therapies: 25 Cell Therapies
- Cell Therapy Trials For COVID-19: 10 Cell Therapies
- Global COVID-19 Cell Therapy Clinical Trials By Phase & Company
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global market & Clinical Trials
- Price & Product Insight By Region/Country
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview of Cell Therapy
2. Cell Therapy Classification
3. Mechanism of Therapeutic Action in Cell Therapy
4. Manufacturing of Cell Therapies
5. Advantages of Cell Therapy Over Conventional Therapy
6. Emergence of Personalized Cell Therapy
7. Cell Therapy Application by Therapeutic Areas
8. Application of Cell Therapy to Cancer Therapeutics
9. Cell Therapy Research Insights at University Level
10. Strategic Alliances for Promoting Cell Therapy Research
11. Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline Overview
12. Impact of COVID-19 On Cell Therapy Research Landscape
13. Global COVID-19 Cell Therapy Clinical Trials By Phase & Company
14. Global Cell Therapies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase
15. Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook
16. US - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
17. South Korea - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
18. Australia, Europe & Japan - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
19. Global Cell Therapy Market Scenario
20. Global Cell Therapy Research Advancements
21. Treg Cells - The Next Step To Advance Cell Therapy
22. Global Cell Therapy Market Future Prospects
23. Marketed Cell Therapies Clinical Insight by Company & Indication
24. Competitive Landscape
- Athersys Inc.
- Baxter Healthcare Corporation
- Bone Therapeutics
- Celgene Corporation
- Cell Medica
- Cellerant Therapeutics
- FibrocellScinence
- Genzyme Corporation
- Green Cross Cell
- Intrexon ,Corporation
- Intercytex
- ISTO Biologics
- Molmed
- Nuo Therapeutics Inc
- OmniCyte
- Opexa Therapeutics
- Organogenesis
- Pharmicell
- TCA Cellular Therapy
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Tigenix & Vericel Corporation
