DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Vaccine - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Coronavirus Vaccine market accounted for $18.69 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $900.14 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 53.8% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of virus infected people across the world is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, factors such as the high costs involved in research and development of therapeutic vaccines and drugs, and time required for each stage of clinical trials are hampering the market growth.
Based on the vaccine type, the DNA-based vaccine segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period the technological advancements in the field of the pharmaceutical industry have resulted in the development of various effective types of vaccines such as DNA-based nucleic acid vaccines. The use of these vaccines on the human body leads to the development of anti-gen. Thus, the effectiveness of the vaccine against the virus is enhanced significantly.
By geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to diverse coronavirus outbreaks in the current past and the presence of major players in countries in the region. As well, rising investments in R&D activities, along with strong support from the government is driving the growth of the target market in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Coronavirus Vaccine Market include Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Moderna, Inc., Protein Potential, LLC, Novavax, Inc., Synairgen PLC, AlphaVax, Inc., NanoViricides, Inc., Zydus Cadila, Bravovax, GeoVax, Altimmune, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, CanSino Biologics, Vaxart and Vaxil Bio Ltd.
Infection Types Covered:
- HCoV-229E
- HCoV-OC43
- HKU1-CoV
- MERS-CoV
- New Haven CoV
- SARS-CoV
Vaccine Types Covered:
- S-Protein Based Coronavirus Vaccine
- Live Attenuated Coronavirus Vaccine
- Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine
- mRNA Vaccine
- DNA-Based Vaccine
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Infection Type
6 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type
7 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Product Type
8 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Route of Administration
9 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Patient Type
10 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By End User
11 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Geography
12 Key Developments
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
13.2 Moderna, Inc.
13.3 Protein Potential, LLC
13.4 Novavax, Inc.
13.5 Synairgen PLC
13.6 AlphaVax, Inc.
13.7 NanoViricides, Inc.
13.8 Zydus Cadila
13.9 Bravovax
13.10 GeoVax
13.11 Altimmune
13.12 Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies
13.13 CanSino Biologics
13.14 Vaxart
13.15 Vaxil Bio Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5b6t0s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716