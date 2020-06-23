DUBLIN, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Face Mask Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Disposable Face Mask Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This is attributing to rising pollution levels, rapid industrialization, rising awareness about health protection. In addition, the rising number of surgeries performed on a daily basis across the world and the unprecedented spread of coronavirus has created a surge in demand for disposable face masks. Furthermore, rising airborne diseases, increasing consumption of masks for pesonal use and an increase in cases of hospital-acquired infections will also create a lucrative opportunity for disposable face masks.
The protective face mask is estimated to witness healthy growth in the future attributed to several benefits associated with these masks. These protective masks are made in such a way that they can be used by respiratory patients such as asthmatic patients, lung disease patients and cardiovascular disease patients. Examples of protective masks are N95. These are widely adopted by healthcare professionals as these masks are providing superior protection. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has resulted in a surge in the demand for disposable face masks and will propel market growth
The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant market share in the global Disposable Face Mask Market due to increasing air pollution, the presence of a large customer base and an increasing number of manufacturers producing disposable masks. Moreover, rising awareness about health and personal hygiene among the population is also going to fuel the market in the future.
North America will also show steady growth throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising aging population, increasing awareness among the population and the corona virus outbreak. Moreover, favorable regulatory scenarios, healthcare expenditure and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure are also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.
The Disposable Face Mask Market is fragmented competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are 3M, Honeywell International Inc, Moldex-Metric, Inc., Kowa Company, Ltd., The Gerson Company, SAS Safety Corp, and Kimberly-Clark.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Pollution Level
4.2.2 Rapid Industrialization
4.2.3 Rising Awareness about Health Protection
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Higher Raw Material Cost
4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Non-woven Masks
5.1.2 Dust Masks
5.1.3 Protective Masks
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Industrial
5.2.2 Personnel
5.3 By Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Online
5.3.2 Offline
5.4 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 uvex group
6.1.2 3M
6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc
6.1.4 Moldex-Metric, Inc.
6.1.5 Kowa Company, Ltd.
6.1.6 The Gerson Company
6.1.7 SAS Safety Corp
6.1.8 Kimberly-Clark
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
