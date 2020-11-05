DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Flavors & Sweeteners - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Feed Flavors & Sweeteners market accounted for $1.30 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Rising demand for palatability-boosting feed additives and mounting meat and dairy goods industries are the major factors propelling market growth. However, a lack of knowledge in developing countries regarding feed flavors & sweeteners are hampering market growth.
By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to experience strong demand due to an increase in disposable income which has led to enlarged urbanization and industrialization. The region is heterogeneous, with diversity in income levels, technology, and demands of end consumers to provide superior-quality feed to livestock, as the awareness among consumers about the impact of quality feed provided to livestock being linked to the quality of animal-based products is increasing, leading to improved scope for future growth.
Some of the key players profiled in the Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market include Alltech, Biomin Holding, Dupont, Eli Lilly & Co, Grupo Ferrer Internacional, Itpsa, Jefo , Kemin Industries, Kerry Group, Norel, Nutriad International Dendermonde, Pancosma , Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe, Prinova Group and Solvay.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Feed Sweetener
5.3 Feed Flavor
6 Global Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market, By Livestock
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pets
6.3 Aquatic Animals
6.4 Swine
6.5 Ruminants
6.6 Poultry
7 Global Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market, By Form
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Liquid
7.3 Dry
8 Global Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market, By Source
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Synthetic
8.3 Natural
9 Global Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market, By Distribution Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
9.3 Store-Based
9.4 Convenience Stores
10 Global Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Alltech
12.2 Biomin Holding
12.3 Dupont
12.4 Eli Lilly & Co
12.5 Grupo Ferrer Internacional
12.6 Itpsa
12.7 Jefo
12.8 Kemin Industries
12.9 Kerry Group
12.10 Norel
12.11 Nutriad International Dendermonde
12.12 Pancosma
12.13 Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe
12.14 Prinova Group
12.15 Solvay
