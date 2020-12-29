DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this study encompasses the global and regional markets for Alzheimer's therapeutics and diagnostics. These markets are segmented by branded and generic drugs, and mechanisms of action, such as acetylcholine inhibitors (AChEIs) and N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonists, a combination drug of donepezil and memantine, tau aggregation inhibitors (TAI), and amyloid-beta (A?) vaccines. Drugs are also segmented by the stage of Alzheimer's disease they treat, i.e., mild to moderate, severe, and prodromal.
Each market has been analysed along with its applications, regulatory environment, assistive technologies, market projections, and market share. Issues discussed include the major drug profiles, clinical groundwork, technological features, and trends. The regional markets for AD therapeutics and diagnostics include selected markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, and India. These markets are grouped as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW).
The Report Includes:
- 27 tables
- An overview of the global market for Alzheimer's disease (AD) therapeutics and diagnostics
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- A detailed description of Alzheimer's disease and discussion on disease-related events, etiology, and epidemiology covering prevalence and incidence rates
- Identification of diagnostic tools and equipment; evaluation of important scientific and technological frameworks; and coverage of developments in the global market for Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics.
- Information on products that are currently available for the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease as well as highlights of the promising new drug candidates and diagnostic imaging agents
- Market share analysis of Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics, by the mechanism of action, disease stage, and major geographical regions covering North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World
- Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth and discussion on regulatory and competitive elements that are affecting the future marketplace
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major market players, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Novartis, and Sanofi
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Use of Biomarkers in Diagnosis and Drug Development
- Large Number of Drugs in the Pipeline
- Market Restraints
- Patent Expirations of Branded Drugs and Emergence of Generics
- High Failure Rate in Drug Development
- High Cost of Drug Development
Chapter 6 Global Markets for Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics
- Market Overview
- Global Market for Alzheimer's Drugs by Mechanism of Action
- Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors (AChEIs)
- NMDA Drugs
- Global Market for Branded/Generic AD Therapeutics by Type
- Global Market for AD Therapeutics by Stage of AD
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Pipeline Analysis
- Overview of the Drug Development Process
- Phase III
- Phase II
- Phase I
- Trial Sponsors
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Abbvie
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Alexza Pharmaceuticals
- Alkermes Plc
- Allergan Plc
- Apotex Inc.
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Biogen
- Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- Eisai Co., Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Gedeon Richter Plc
- Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lannett Co., Inc.
- H. Lundbeck A/S
- Lupin Ltd.
- Mallinckrodt
- Merck & Co.
- Mylan Nv
- Nextsource Biotechnology Llc
- Novartis Ag
- Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- UCB SA
