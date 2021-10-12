DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report offers a detailed picture of media, sera and reagents in biotechnology. This report highlights the current and future market potential for media, sera and reagents in biotechnology and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market.
This report also covers market projections through 2026 and key market players.
- The global market for media, sera and reagents in biotechnology is estimated to grow from $5.0 billion in 2021 to $7.4 billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% of during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
- North American market for media, sera and reagents in biotechnology is estimated to grow from $1.7 billion in 2021 to $2.3 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9% of during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
- Asia-Pacific market for media, sera and reagents in biotechnology is estimated to grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $1.9 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5% of during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The report details market shares of media, sera and reagents in cell culture. Market analysis in the media segment is divided into specialty media and classical media based on composition.
Based on formulation, the media are divided into powdered media and ready-to-use liquid media. Based on serum component, media are segmented into serum-free media and serum-requiring media. The market for sera is segmented based on the source of serum into fetal bovine serum and other sera which includes sera from animal sources such as goats, porcine, rabbits, etc.
The reagents market is segmented into reagents: biological response modifiers, cell dissociation reagents and others (amino acids, antibiotics, etc.). By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and South America. North America includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.
Report Includes:
- 61 data tables and 44 additional tables
- An updated review of current and future global markets for media, sera and reagents in the cell culture industry and its sub-segments
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Discussion of major factors driving the growth of this market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies related to media, sera, and reagents in biotechnology
- Estimation of the market size and market forecast for global media, sera, and reagents in biotechnology, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end use, and region
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East and Africa
- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for cell culture products; and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
- A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of patent issued for cell culture media, sera and reagents in biotechnology across each major category
- Insight into the recent industry strategies, M&A deals of the major players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis
- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Bio-Techne, Corning Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Industry Definitions
- Historical Background of the Evolution of Cell Culture
- Types of Cell Culture
- Primary Culture
- Secondary Culture
- Morphology of Cells in Culture
- Cell Culture Contamination and Quality Control
- Cell Culture Contamination
- Quality Controls in Cell Culture
- Basic Components of Culture Media
- Buffering Systems
- Phenol Red
- Inorganic Salts
- Amino Acids
- Carbohydrates
- Proteins and Peptides
- Fatty Acids and Lipids
- Vitamins
- Trace Elements
- Media Supplements
- Antibiotics
- Serum
- Cell Culture Applications
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Outbreak
- Impact of COVID-19 on Markets
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Demand
- Technological Advancements
- Expansion of Cell Cultures
- R&D and Regenerative Medicines
- Market Restraints
- Ethical Issues and Regulatory Constraints
- Lack of Skilled Technicians and Poor Infrastructure
- Market Opportunities
- Rising Demand for 3D Cell Cultures
- Drug Discovery and Growing CRO
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Global Market for Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology, by Product Type
- Reagents
- Biological Response Modifiers (BRMs)
- Cell Dissociation Reagents
- Other Reagents
- Market Size and Forecast
- Media
- Based on Serum
- Based on Formulation
- Based on Composition
- Market Size and Forecast
- Sera
- Bovine Sera/Fetal Bovine Sera
- Other Sera
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use
- Global Market for Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology, by End Use
- Production
- Research
- Contract
- Other End Uses
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Regulatory Scenarios
- Introduction
- Biological License Applications
- Biological Administrative Actions
- Recalls
- Serum Regulatory Scenario
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Company Market Shares of Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology
- Media
- Sera
- Reagents
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
- Patents Granted by Year
- Patents Granted by Type
- Patents Granted by Company/Patent Holder
- Patents Granted by Assignee's Country
- Patents Granted by Assignee Type
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Athena Environmental Sciences Inc.
- Bio-Techne
- Becton, Dickinson And Co. (Bd)
- Biowest
- Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd.
- Cell Culture Technologies Llc
- Corning Inc.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Gemini Bio-Products Inc.
- Lonza Group
- Merck Millipore
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Peprotech Inc.
- Promocell Gmbh
- Reprocell Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
