KEY FINDINGS
The global medical aesthetics market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period, 2019-2028. The market growth factors are evaluated to be the growing inclination of people towards medical aesthetic treatments, increasing demands for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, rising adoption of home-use aesthetic devices, and technological advancements.
MARKET INSIGHTS
Medical aesthetic devices are used in treating impairments related to the appearance of a person.These also aid in correcting malformations caused by trauma, congenital disorders, accidents, and trauma.
There has been a considerable growth in aesthetic medical procedures for a youthful appearance.There are many laser-based solutions in the market.
Also, the research on many new technologies and the integrated use of light technologies, endermology, cryolipolysis, has led to a treatment for reducing fat and cellulite.The thriving medical tourism industry, the adoption of aesthetic procedures, and the emerging tourism medical spas, are slated to provide immense market growth opportunities for key market players.
Many advanced aesthetic products have been introduced in the market, which is aiding the growth of the cosmetology industry. With the growing awareness of anti-aging treatments, medical aesthetics will be increasingly utilized. The expenses involved in implantable medical devices are one of the factors hampering the market growth.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global medical aesthetics market is geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of World, for growth assessment.The North America region is evaluated to be the dominating region in terms of revenue share as of 2019, and the Asia Pacific region is set to record the highest CAGR.
The Asia Pacific market growth is propelled by growing disposable incomes and a huge population base.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
Some of the leading companies in the market are Allergan Plc, Ipsen, Syneron Medical (Syneron Candela), Lumenis, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KGaA, etc.
Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments
