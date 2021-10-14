DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Research Report by Services, Class of Device, Device Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 52.14 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 58.74 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.98% reaching USD 108.49 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, including Benchmark Electronics Inc., Celestica International LP., Consort Medical PLC, Flex, Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Integer Holdings Corporation, Jabil Inc., Nemera Development S.A., Nipro Corporation, Nortech Systems, Inc., Plexus Corp., Sanmina Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Tessy Plastics Corp, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Growth in the medical devices segment
5.2.2. Technology advances in the medical devices
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Consolidation in the medical devices
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Potential in developing countries across APAC and Latin America
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Equilibrium between technology capabilities with respect to cost
6. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by Services
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Device Development and Manufacturing Services
6.2.1. Device Engineering Services
6.2.2. Device Manufacturing Services
6.2.3. Process Development Services
6.3. Final Goods Assembly Services
6.4. Quality Management Services
6.4.1. Inspection & Testing Services
6.4.2. Packaging Validation Services
7. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by Class of Device
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Class I Medical Devices
7.3. Class II Medical Devices
7.4. Class III Medical Devices
8. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by Device Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cardiovascular Devices
8.3. Dental Devices
8.4. Diabetes Care Devices
8.5. Diagnostic Imaging Devices
8.6. Drug Delivery Devices
8.6.1. Autoinjectors & Pen Injectors
8.6.2. Infusion Devices and Administration Sets
8.6.3. Inhalers
8.6.4. Syringes
8.7. Endoscopy Devices
8.8. IVD Devices
8.8.1. IVD Consumables
8.8.2. IVD Equipment
8.9. Ophthalmology Devices
8.10. Orthopedic Devices
9. Americas Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Benchmark Electronics Inc.
13.2. Celestica International LP.
13.3. Consort Medical PLC
13.4. Flex, Ltd.
13.5. Gerresheimer AG
13.6. Integer Holdings Corporation
13.7. Jabil Inc.
13.8. Nemera Development S.A.
13.9. Nipro Corporation
13.10. Nortech Systems, Inc.
13.11. Plexus Corp.
13.12. Sanmina Corporation
13.13. TE Connectivity Ltd.
13.14. Tessy Plastics Corp
13.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wa2hfj
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-device-contract-manufacturing-market-research-report-2021-to-2026---by-services-class-of-device-device-type-and-region-301400658.html
SOURCE Research and Markets