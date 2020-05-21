DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endoscopic Instruments - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of Endoscopic Instruments currently in pipeline stage. The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key pipeline products.
This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research by a team of industry experts.
Scope of the report:
- Extensive coverage of the Endoscopic Instruments under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Endoscopic Instruments and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
The report enables you to:
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Endoscopic Instruments under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Introduction
3 Products under Development
3.1 Endoscopic Instruments - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Endoscopic Instruments - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Endoscopic Instruments - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Endoscopic Instruments - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Endoscopic Instruments - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Endoscopic Instruments - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Endoscopic Instruments - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Endoscopic Instruments Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Endoscopic Instruments - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Endoscopic Instruments Companies and Product Overview
5.1 Agile EndoSurgery Inc Company Overview
5.2 Apollo Endosurgery Inc Company Overview
5.3 Apyx Medical Corp Company Overview
5.4 AridoEndo Company Overview
5.5 ARTANN Laboratories Inc Company Overview
6 Endoscopic Instruments- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Agile EndoSurgery Inc
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc
- Apyx Medical Corp
- AridoEndo
- ARTANN Laboratories Inc
- Beacon Endoscopic Inc
- BioTex Inc
- Boston Scientific Corp
- Creo Medical Ltd
- Delft University of Technology
- Dresden University of Technology
- DyaMX Inc
- Emily Rose ECAD
- Endeau Inc
- EndoClot Plus Inc
- Endolutions LLC
- Endoscape Inc
- Endostart SRL
- Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc
- Free University of Brussels
- Gordian Surgical LLC
- Imperial College London
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- Johns Hopkins University
- joimax GmbH
- Koc Universitesi
- Lenvitz Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd
- Mauna Kea Technologies SAS
- Medical Sewing Solutions LLC
- Medi-Globe GmbH
- Medigus Ltd
- Microbot Medical Ltd
- New York University
- Norgine Pty Ltd
- Okayama University
- Olympus Corp
- Optiscan Imaging Ltd
- Pennsylvania State University
- Resultados y Calidad del Sistema Sanitario Publico de Andalucia
- Saturix Ltd
- Sheba Medical Center
- Softscope Medical Technologies Inc
- Suneva Medical Inc
- Surgical Synergy Ltd
- Synaptive Medical Inc
- Tandem Technologies Ltd
- Technical University of Denmark
- Temple University Health System
- The Chinese University of Hong Kong
- TransEnterix Inc
- Triple Endoscopy Inc
- Tympany Medical Ltd
- United States Endoscopy Group Inc
- University of California Davis
- University of California San Diego
- University of Leeds
- University of Michigan
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Oxford
- University of South Florida
- University of Tubingen
- University of Washington
- Vanderbilt University
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bv9kzy
