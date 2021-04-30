NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, most of New Jersey, portions of eastern Maryland, and Delaware. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Numerous power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts, of up to 60 mph, are most likely to occur from late this afternoon through around midnight Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&