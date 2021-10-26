DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Electrodes Market by Product [Diagnostic Electrodes (ECG, EEG, EMG), Therapeutic Electrodes (Defibrillator, Pacemaker)], Technology (Wet, Dry, Needle), Application (Neurophysiology, IOM), Usage (Disposable, Reusable), - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical electrode market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2026 from USD 1.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Medical electrodes are widely used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare institutions. Growth in the medical electrodes market is primarily driven by factors such as the rising incidence of target diseases, increasing investments in research, and growing preference for home and ambulatory healthcare services.
Diagnostic medical electrodes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on products, the medical electrodes market is segmented into diagnostic medical electrodes and therapeutic medical electrodes. In 2020, the diagnostic medical electrodes segment accounted for the largest share of the medical electrodes market. The large share and growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising emphasis on preventive medicine, increasing awareness of healthcare among people, and an increasing number of patients with chronic diseases.
Disposable medical electrodes segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Based on usability, medical electrodes are categorized into disposable electrodes and reusable electrodes. In 2020, the disposable electrodes segment dominated the medical electrodes market. This segment is also expected to register a higher growth rate than the reusable electrodes segment during the forecast period. The large share of the disposable electrodes segment is attributed to the growing adoption of disposable electrodes owing to its low risk of cross-contamination and cost-effectiveness.
North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.
Geographically, the medical electrodes market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the medical electrodes market. North America is the largest market for medical electrodes. Factors such as the high prevalence of cardiac and neurological diseases and increasing product innovation in the region are driving the growth of the North American market. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiac and neurological diseases, growth in the aging population, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and the growing focus of major players on enhancing their presence in emerging Asia Pacific countries
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Medical Electrodes Market Overview
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Medical Electrodes Market, by Diagnostic Medical Electrodes & Country (2021)
4.3 Medical Electrodes Market, by Product, 2021-2026
4.4 Medical Electrodes Market: Geographic Snapshot
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 The Rising Incidence of Neurological & Cardiovascular Disorders
5.2.1.2 Increasing Investments in Research for Medical Devices
5.2.1.3 Growing Preference for Home & Ambulatory Care Services
5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.2.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
5.3 Regulatory Landscape
5.3.1 FDA
5.3.2 European Regulations
5.3.3 Other Countries
5.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Medical Electrodes Market
5.5 Technology Analysis
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 Trade Analysis
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.10 Supply Chain Analysis
5.11 Medical Electrodes Ecosystem
5.11.1 Role in Ecosystem
5.12 Ycc Shift
5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Medical Electrodes Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Diagnostic Medical Electrodes
6.2.1 Electrocardiography (Ecg) Electrodes
6.2.1.1 The Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive Market Growth for Ecg Electrodes
6.2.2 Electroencephalography (Eeg) Electrodes
6.2.2.1 Eeg Electrodes Help in Monitoring Seizure Disorders and Other Brain Conditions
6.2.3 Electromyography (Emg) Electrodes
6.2.3.1 Increasing Incidences of Neuromuscular Disorders to Drive the Market Growth
6.2.4 Other Diagnostic Electrodes
6.3 Therapeutic Medical Electrodes
6.3.1 Defibrillator Electrodes
6.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence of CVD to Drive the Growth of this Segment
6.3.2 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (Tens) Electrodes
6.3.2.1 Low Cost and Ease of Use to Support the Market Growth for this Segment
6.3.3 Electrosurgical Electrodes
6.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures to Drive the Market Growth
6.3.4 Pacemaker Electrodes
6.3.4.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Drive Market Growth for Pacemaker Electrodes
6.3.5 Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) Electrodes
6.3.5.1 NMES Electrodes Are Largely Used in the Field of Neurorehabilitation
6.3.6 Other Therapeutic Electrodes
7 Medical Electrodes Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wet Electrodes
7.2.1 Wet Electrodes Offer High-Quality Signal Recording
7.3 Dry Electrodes
7.3.1 Technological Advancements in Dry Electrodes Provide Better Patient Comfort
7.4 Needle Electrodes
7.4.1 Needle Electrodes Are Less Susceptible to Movement Errors
8 Medical Electrodes Market, by Usability
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Disposable Medical Electrodes
8.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Hais to Drive the Market Growth of this Segment
8.3 Reusable Medical Electrodes
8.3.1 The High Maintenance Cost of Reusable Electrodes Limits Adoption
9 Medical Electrodes Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cardiology
9.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive the Market Growth
9.3 Neurophysiology
9.3.1 The Growing Prevalence of Brain Disorders to Support Market Growth for this Segment
9.4 Sleep Disorders
9.4.1 Growing Incidence of Sleep Disorders to Drive the Growth of this Segment
9.5 Intraoperative Monitoring (IOM)
9.5.1 Iom Helps Reduce the Risk of Neurological Deficits
9.6 Surgical Applications
9.6.1 Increasing Number of Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Drive the Market Growth for Surgical Applications
9.7 Other Applications
10 Medical Electrodes Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.3.1 Stars
11.3.2 Emerging Leaders
11.3.3 Pervasive Players
11.3.4 Participants
11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant: SMEs/Start-Ups
11.4.1 Progressive Companies
11.4.2 Starting Blocks
11.4.3 Responsive Companies
11.4.4 Dynamic Companies
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 Deals
11.5.2 Product Launches
11.5.3 Other Developments
11.6 Company Product Footprint
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Cardinal Health
12.1.2 3M
12.1.3 Zoll Medical Corporation (Part of Asahi Kasei Corporation)
12.1.4 Medtronic
12.1.5 Ambu A/S.
12.1.6 Natus Medical Incorporated
12.1.7 B. Braun Melsungen Ag
12.1.8 Conmed Corporation
12.1.9 Compumedics Limited
12.1.10 Cognionics, Inc.
12.1.11 GE Healthcare (Subsidiary of General Electric Company)
12.1.12 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.1.13 Nihon Kohden Corporation
12.1.14 Rhythmlink International, LLC
12.1.15 Nissha Medical Technologies (Subsidiary of Nissha Co. Ltd)
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation
12.2.2 Comepa
12.2.3 EMed
12.2.4 G.Tec Medical Engineering Gmbh
12.2.5 Medico Electrodes International Ltd.
12.2.6 Tz Medical
12.2.7 Somnomedicsgmbh
12.2.8 R&D Medical Products
12.2.9 Medline Industries, Inc.
12.2.10 Wellmmlen Healthcare Tech. (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3n3u6s
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-electrodes-market-2021-to-2026---increasing-investments-in-research-for-medical-devices-is-driving-growth-301408679.html
SOURCE Research and Markets