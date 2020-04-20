NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.5%. Durable Medical Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$32.8 Billion by the year 2025, Durable Medical Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$855.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$782.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Durable Medical Equipment will reach a market size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Agfa Finance Corp.
- De Lage Landen International B.V.
- Direct Capital Corp.
- GE Industrial Finance
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
- IBJ Leasing Company Ltd.
- National Technology Leasing Corp.
- Oak Leasing Limited
- Prudential Leasing, Inc.
- Rotech Healthcare, Inc.
- Siemens Financial Services GmbH
- Stryker Corporation
- Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 93
