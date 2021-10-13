DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Imaging & Informatics Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical imaging and informatics market is experiencing dynamic changes with the emergence of advanced technologies, evolving clinical and administrative needs, and the introduction of new policies and regulations, which is forcing industry participants to innovate to maintain their competitive edge. Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the cloud are creating opportunities that did not exist a few years ago.
The COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating already overstretched financial resources at healthcare institutions and consequently prompting a drastic change in their mode of engagement with vendors. With the entry of start-ups, competition in imaging informatics is set to intensify to such an extent that many industry leaders are competing to establish strategic partnerships with small start-ups to expand their solution portfolios.
Study Coverage
This study analyzes the global medical imaging and informatics market and predicts its evolution within the next year and beyond. Highlights include key issues that imaging departments across the globe are facing and how the market is responding to address these concerns.
The priorities for medical imaging in 2021 and beyond are illustrated using the Quadruple Aim. Cost reduction, clinical outcomes, and staff and patient experience are considered the main priorities for provider stakeholders. These priorities may vary in strength, depending on the region or provider's profile, but they are the most common across institutions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed some of the basic ways of operating in the imaging market. With trade shows cancelled and on-site demonstrations not happening, key decision-makers are postponing purchases in some of the biggest markets.
The following 3 conclusions define the medical imaging and informatics market:
- Efficiency and productivity are key focus areas for both hospitals and vendors in 2021
- ROI calculations will undergo increased scrutiny across the globe
- To address new challenges, the industry is innovating at a faster than ever before pace on both the technology and business model front
Key Topics Covered
1. Headlines
- Highlights of the Global Medical Imaging & Informatics Market
- Challenges for Global Medical Imaging & Informatics Market in 2020
- Medical Imaging & Informatics - Historical Revenue and Forecast
- Key 2021 Medical Imaging & Informatics Market Trends
- Key 2021 Medical Imaging & Informatics Market Predictions
- 2021 Market Snapshot - Medical Imaging & Informatics Market
- 2020 Market Snapshot - Medical Imaging & Informatics Market
- Success Factors in a Rapidly Evolving AI Imaging Market
- High Priority Areas for Imaging Departments to Invest in Enterprise Imaging
- Driving New Industrial Solutions by Focusing on Cost Among Imaging Providers
- Regional Variations in the Use of Imaging Modalities in the Management of COVID-19
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Medical Imaging & Informatics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment and Scope
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Medical Imaging & Informatics - Historical Revenue and Forecast
- 2020 Market Snapshot - Medical Imaging & Informatics
- 2021 Market Snapshot - Medical Imaging & Informatics Market
- Variations in the Use of Diagnostic Imaging Modalities at Different Stages of COVID-19
- Key 2021 Medical Imaging & Informatics Market Trends
4. Top Predictions for 2021
- Prediction 1 - A Total of 15-20% of Unit Shipments Across Imaging Equipment Modalities will Incorporate an AI Solution
- COVID-19 - An Unexpected Key Driver for AI Imaging Adoption
- Main Hurdles to Large-scale Adoption of AI Imaging
- Success Factors in a Rapidly Evolving AI Imaging Market
- Prediction 2 - Focus on Workflow Efficiency Gains Via Enterprise-wide IT Consolidation will Contribute to 55% of Growth in Imaging IT
- Enterprise Imaging and Ancillary IT Segments Powering the Recovery of the Imaging Informatics Market
- High Priority Areas for Imaging Departments to Invest in Enterprise Imaging
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Enterprise Imaging IT Solutions Market
- Prediction 3 - Enterprise-level Non-CAPEX Business Models will Grow by 27% in Revenue Above the Pre-pandemic Forecast for 2021
- Propositions of Non-CAPEX Business Models Gaining Strength
- Prediction 4 - TCO will be a Key Influencing Factor in More than 60% of Imaging Purchase Decisions
- Driving New Industrial Solutions by Focusing on Cost Among Imaging Providers
- TCO Value Proposition - Industry Examples
- Prediction 5 - COVID-19 will Drive a Change in Procurement Behavior
- Procurement Trends Impacting the Imaging Industry
- Prediction 6 - Cybersecurity will Emerge as a Key Differentiator in Medical Imaging
- Unawareness of Best Practices in Cybersecurity Leads to Billions of Leaked Images from Hospitals
5. Regional Predictions 2021
- Regional Variations in the Use of Imaging Modalities in the Management of COVID-19
- Regional Variations in the Use of Imaging Modalities to Manage COVID-19
- 2021 Regional Outlook - NA
- 2021 Regional Outlook - Europe
- 2021 Regional Outlook - APAC
- 2021 Regional Outlook - ROW
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Using AI Imaging to Optimize Workflow and Improve Clinical Outcomes, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud-based Imaging Informatics to Grow Rapidly Aided by Proposition of Lower Initial Investment and Quicker Go-Live, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3: Enterprise-level Long-term Partnerships to Grow Driven by Strong Reimbursement Changes, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 4: Inorganic Growth Emerging as a Preferred Route for Medical Imaging Vendors' Growth Strategy, 2021
7. Companies to Watch
- Medical Imaging & Informatics - Companies to Watch
8. Key Conclusions
- Key Conclusions
- List of Exhibits
9. Appendix
- Market Definitions - Medical Imaging Equipment
- Abbreviations and Acronyms
