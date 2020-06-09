DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market By Device (Mobile, Desktop, All-in-one), By Panel Size (Under-22.9-inch Panels, 23.0-26.9-inch Panels, Others), By Type, By Display Color, By Purpose, By Technology, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the rising prevalence of diseases which has increased the demand for healthcare services. This has increased the demand for carrying out various diagnostic procedures such as MRI, sonography, X-ray, among others before providing any treatment to the patients, thereby positively impacting the market growth. Besides, increasing adoption of technologies and continuous advancements in the available technologies is further anticipated to spur the growth of the market over next few years.
The industry is segmented based on device, panel size, type, display color, purpose, technology, application, company and region. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into digital pathology, multi-modality, surgical, radiology, mammography and others. The surgical segment is expected to dominate the market through 2025 owing to the extensive usage of medical imaging monitors for carrying out different surgical procedures with its critical impact on the quality of procedures.
Regionally, the Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market owing to the increasing healthcare funding by the government and various public-private players especially in countries like China and India for development of advanced healthcare facilities and improvement of the existing ones.
Major players operating in the Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market include Siemens AG, Steris Plc, Sony Corporation, Novanta Inc., Barco NV, Eizo Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Jusha Medical, Jvckenwood Corporation, FSN Medical, Quest International, Double Black Imaging Corporation, Shenzhen Beacon Display Co., Ltd., COJE Co, Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., BenQ Medical Technology, Hewlett-Packard Company, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd. (Advantech) and others.
The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market from 2015 to 2018.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.
- To classify and forecast the Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market based on device, panel size, type, display color, purpose, technology, application, company and regional distribution.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Device (Mobile, Desktop, All-in-one)
6.2.2. By Panel Size (Under-22.9-inch Panels, 23.0-26.9-inch Panels, 27.0-41.9-inch Panels, Above-42-inch Panels)
6.2.3. By Type (Diagnostic Monitors, Surgical Monitors, Clinical Monitors, Others)
6.2.4. By Display Color (Monochrome v/s Colored)
6.2.5. By Purpose (Doppler, Encoding, Enhanced 3D Reconstruction Contrast Enhancement, Others)
6.2.6. By Technology (LED-Backlit LCD, OLED, CCFL-Backlit LCD)
6.2.7. Application (Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical, Radiology, Mammography, Others)
6.2.8. By Company (2019)
6.2.9. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Monitor Market Outlook
8. Europe Medical Imaging Monitor Market Outlook
9. North America Medical Imaging Monitor Market Outlook
10. South America Medical Imaging Monitor Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Monitor Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Patent Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles
15.3. Company Details
15.4. Financials (as reported)
15.5. Supply/ Value Chain Analysis
15.6. SWOT Analysis
15.7. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence
15.8. Planned Investments
15.9. Market Positioning
15.10. Leading Players Profiled
15.10.1. Siemens AG
15.10.2. Steris PLC
15.10.3. Sony Corporation
15.10.4. Novanta Inc.
15.10.5. Barco N.V.
15.10.6. Eizo Corporation
15.10.7. LG Display Co. Ltd.
15.10.8. Advantech Co. Ltd.
15.10.9. Jusha Medical
15.10.10. JVCKenwood Corporation
15.10.11. FSN Medical
15.10.12. Quest International
15.10.13. Double Black Imaging Corporation
15.10.14. Shenzhen Beacon Display Co. Ltd.
15.10.15. COJE Co, Ltd.
15.10.16. Dell Technologies Inc.
15.10.17. BenQ Medical Technology
15.10.18. Hewlett-Packard Company
15.10.19. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
15.10.20. Advantech Co. Ltd. (Advantech)
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jdee0w
