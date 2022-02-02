DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Nonwoven Disposables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market to Reach US$29.8 Billion by the Year 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Nonwoven Disposables estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period.
Nonwoven fabrics are increasingly playing a significant role in manufacturing several consumer products across the world. Benefits of nonwovens that make them robust medical textiles include easy disposability; offers effective barrier protection against bacteria; effective against air-borne contamination than linen; highly degree of flexibility to be customized as per needs; ability to withstand sterilization; hypoallergenic; high absorbent qualities; dimensional stability; high levels of uniformity; resistance to high temperature (flame retardancy); high tearing and abrasion resistance.
Prices of nonwovens are today competitive with tradition woven fabrics, a key reason driving their proliferation and adoption as medical textiles for surgical masks/gowns; bedding; dressings; surgical drapes; implantables like sutures, orthopedic and tissue structures, among others.
Advancements in manufacturing and fabrication technologies for micro/nano fibers based nonwoven composites will continue to push up the performance of nonwoven composites and their applications in the medical field. The emergence of highly infectious diseases including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the multi-drug resistant strains emerging viruses and bacteria is enhancing the importance of nonwovens in fighting cross contamination and curbing infection spread in medical environment.
Sterile Nonwoven Disposables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach US$24.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Incontinence Hygiene Products segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.2% share of the global Medical Nonwoven Disposables market.
Globally, there is a rapid increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, cancer, osteoarthritis, among others. Against this background, number of surgical interventions is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, which in turn would drive demand for sterile medical non-woven disposables.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026
The Medical Nonwoven Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.11% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China and India, with their huge population base, increasing life expectancies, rising income levels, and growing healthcare needs, are the most promising markets for medical nonwovens in Asia-Pacific.
Improving healthcare infrastructure and services and increasing focus on safety and infection prevention in these countries bode well for the medical nonwovens disposables market. In Europe, medical nonwovens market offers huge potential for growth in view of the need for complying with the recently adopted pan-European regulations and standards including EN 13795:2011.
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride amid COVID-19
- Spike in Demand for Medical Protective Gear Augurs Well
- Medical Nonwovens Demand Gradually Inching towards Normalcy following COVID-19-Led Spike
- US Nonwoven Players Make Herculean Efforts & Stay at Forefront of COVID-19 Battle
- Pandemic Reshapes Meltblown Nonwovens Market.
- Nonwovens Medical Disposables: A Prelude
- Production of Nonwovens
- Spunlace: The Preferred Manufacturing Technology
- Spunbound-Meltblown-Spunbound Polypropylene
- Surgical Gowns & Drapes: Vital for Safe Healthcare
- High Penetration Characterizes Developed Markets
- Surgical Masks: First Line of Defense against Infections
- Developing Countries: Future Growth Opportunities
- Recent Market Activity
- Focus on Prevention of HAIs: A Key Growth Driver
- Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Market to Benefit from the Resurgence in Surgical Procedures
- Versatility of Manufacture of Nonwovens Creates New Possibilities
- Technology Advances Bring in End-use Product Innovations
- Growing Trend Towards Development of New Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics
- Spunbond-Meltblown-Spunbond Finds Improved Demand
- Innovations Augment the Role of Nonwoven Fabrics in Healthcare
- Experimenting with Nanotechnology
- Nonwoven Fabrics Find Extensive Use in Making Surgical Face Masks
- COVID-19-Led Face Mask Ubiquity Ensures Unabated Investments in Face Mask Lines & Nonwoven Production
- Pandemic Sparks Medical Nonwoven Face Mask Innovations
- More Transmissible COVID-19 Coronavirus Variants Likely to Increase Demand for N95 Masks
- Market Poised to Benefit from Rising Demand for Effective Material for Wound Dressing
- Providing Wound Care Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Wounds Propel Demand for High Performance nonwovens
- Ultrasonic Welding Gains Preference for the Production of Nonwoven Medical PPE
- Growing Focus on Sustainability Enhances Prospects
- Adult Incontinence Products Market: An Overview
- Impact of COVID-19 on Incontinence Products Market
- Rising Focus on Disease-Associated Incontinence Management Augurs Well
- Innovative Products Drive Adult Incontinence Marketplace
- Low Penetration of Incontinence Products: Future Growth Potential
- Institutional Sales Dominate Incontinence Products Market
- Nonwoven Fabrics Make a Cut in Feminine Hygiene Domain
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth
- Opportunity Indicators
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
- Graying Population Spurs Growth of Medical Nonwovens
- Market Issues
