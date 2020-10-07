DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Plastics - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall global market for Medical Plastics is expected to reach US$28 billion in 2020.
The growth of plastics in medical devices has transformed the marketplace, with plastic medical devices steadily replacing other materials such as glass, ceramics, and metals, wherever applicable.
Plastics are widely used in medical devices like disposable syringes, intravenous blood bags, optical and dental products, MRIs, heart valves, contact lenses, prosthetic devices, and many more medical products. Medical-grade plastics are used more and more in medical devices for their high performance, lightweight, and lower costs.
During Covid-19 outbreak, increased requirements of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will boost the consumption of standard plastics such as medical-grade polypropylene, polyethylene, and drive market demand. Other prominent medical-grade plastics include medical-grade PVC and HDPE medical grade.
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Medical Device Plastic Processes
1.1.1.1 Extrusion
1.1.1.2 Blow molding
1.1.1.3 Vacuum forming
1.1.1.4 Extrusion blow molding
1.1.1.5 Injection Molding
1.1.1.6 Reaction Injection Molding
1.1.1.7 Rotational Molding
1.1.1.8 Calendaring
1.1.1.9 Thermoforming
1.1.1.10 Compression molding
1.1.1.11 Transfer Molding
1.1.2 Sterilization Techniques
1.1.2.1 Heat Sterilization
1.1.2.1.1 Autoclave Steam Sterilization
1.1.2.1.2 Dry Heat Sterilization
1.1.2.2 Radiation Sterilization
1.1.2.2.1 Gamma Ray Sterilization
1.1.2.2.2 Electron Beam Sterilization
1.1.2.3 Gaseous Sterilization
1.1.2.3.1 Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization
1.1.2.3.2 Formaldehyde Sterilization
1.1.2.4 Low-Temperature Oxidative Sterilization
1.1.2.4.1 Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide (VHP) Sterilization
1.1.2.4.2 Hydrogen Peroxide Plasma Sterilization
1.1.3 Plastic Material Selection Process for Medical Devices
1.1.3.1 Physical and Mechanical Properties
1.1.3.2 Thermal Properties
1.1.3.3 Electrical Properties
1.1.3.4 Chemical Resistance
1.1.3.5 Biocompatibility
1.1.3.6 Sterilization Capability
1.1.3.7 Shelf Life and Aging
1.1.3.8 Leachables and Extractables
1.1.3.9 Durability
1.1.4 Types of Plastics Used in Medical Devices
1.1.4.1 Standard Plastics
1.1.4.1.1 Polyvinylchloride (PVC)
1.1.4.1.2 Polyolefins
1.1.4.1.3 Polyethylene (PE)
1.1.4.1.4 Polypropylene (PP)
1.1.4.1.5 Polystyrene (PS)
1.1.4.2 Engineering Plastics
1.1.4.2.1 Polyamide (PA)
1.1.4.2.2 Polycarbonate (PC)
1.1.4.2.3 Polyoxymethylene (POM)
1.1.4.2.4 Poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA)
1.1.4.2.5 Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO)
1.1.4.2.6 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
1.1.4.3 High-Performance Plastics
1.1.4.3.1 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
1.1.4.3.2 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
1.1.4.3.3 Polysulfone (PSU)
1.1.4.3.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
1.1.4.3.5 Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)
1.1.4.3.6 Polyethersulfone (PES)
1.1.4.3.7 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene FEP
1.1.4.3.8 Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)
1.1.4.4 Silicone
1.1.4.5 Other Plastics
1.1.4.5.1 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)
1.1.4.5.2 Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU)
1.1.4.5.3 Polymer blend
1.1.5 Applications of Medical Plastics
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 Rapid Rise in the Demand for Medical Plastics in Ventilators amid COVID-19 Pandemic
2.2 Plastic Industry, an Essential during COVID-19 Outbreak
2.3 Graphite Nanoplatelets on Plastic Medical Devices Kill 99.99% of Bacteria
2.4 Plastic Collimators to Replace Metal Collimators
2.5 Novel Plastic Sensor to Monitor Neurodegenerative Diseases
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Arkema S.A. (France)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Celanese Corporation (United States)
- Covestro AG (Germany)
- Dupont De Nemours Inc. (United States)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (United States)
- Royal DSM (Netherlands)
- SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
- Solvay SA (Belgium)
- The Lubrizol Corporation (United States)
- Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
- The Ensinger Group Uses PET-GAG Plastic to Make Face Shields
- PolyOne Unveils ECCOH LSFOH Polymer Grades
- PolyOne Expands in North America
- Rotuba and Eastman Agree to Make Cellulose-acetate Based Face Shields
- Evonik Unveils implant-grade PEEK Filament for Medical Use
- PolyOne Develops New Bergamid Laser Weldable Material
- Celanese Corporation Acquires Polymer Business from Nouryon
- ExxonMobil Expands Polypropylene Production Capacity
- Rchling Group Supplies Thermoplastic Materials and Components
- BASF SE and Fabbri Group Develop Compostable Cling Film
- Evonik Introduce Bioresorbable Polymer
- DSM Establish High Performance Material Plant in North America
- PolyOne Showcases Thermoplastic Solutions at MD&M West 2020, California
- SABIC Launches LNP ELCRES CRX Polycarbonate (PC) Copolymers
- Trinseo S.A Unveils High Lubricity Polycarbonate (PC)
- Eastman Develops New Polymers at MD&M West Expo
- Tekni-Plex, Inc Establish Tekni-Plex Medical business
- Arkema Presents Polyolefins at K 2019 in Dsseldorf, Germany
- Trinseo SA and Fernholz Develop High Quality Recycled Polystyrene
- Evonik Develops New Thermoplastic Elastomers Based on Innovative Copolyesters
- Nexeo and DSM Enter into Distribution Agreement
- SABIC Develops NORYL WM330G Resin
- PolyOne Launches reSound OM Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)
- Solvay Set-up Two New Thermoplastic Composites Centers
- Evonik Acquires Endexo Surface Modification Business from Interface Biologics, Inc
- Lanxess AG Commence New High-Performance Plastics Center in China
- Solvay Establish New Thermoplastic Composite Facility in California
- BASF, Solvay and DOMO Acquire Polyamide Business
- RTP Acquires Zeotherm TPV Product Line from Zeon
- Wacker Unveils Silicone Additive for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)
- SIBUR and BASF Develop Polymer Solutions
- Evonik and EAS Collaborate on Thermoplastics Portfolio
- MCAM Acquires APT Corp
- BASF SE Set-up New Thermoplastic Polyurethanes and Engineering Plastics at Verbund Site in Zhanjiang, China
- DuPont Develops Polyamide Grades
- Trinseo SA Presents TPEs at the Healthcare Elastomer Conference from May 21-22 in Schaumburg, Illinois, USA
- Celanese Expands in Italy
- Covestro Develops Makrolon Rx2235 Polycarbonate
- The Ensinger Group Acquires Moll Engineering GmbH
- Celanese Buys Next Polymers Ltd
- RTP Showcases Thermoplastic Products
- Evonik Signs Distribution Agreement with CSL
- Covestro A.G Raise Stakes in DCP
- KOLON BASF Establish Polyoxymethylene (POM) Center in South Korea
- Covestro Develops Polyether Carbonate Polyols
- Evonik Unveils CYROLITE High Performance Acrylic-Based Polymers
- LANXESS Expands its Thermoplastic Composites Business in Germany
- QS And Covestro AG Develop Makrolon Medical-Grade Polycarbonates Injection
- The Ensinger Group Launches Polyacetal Copolymer (POM-C)
- BASF Acquires Advanc3D Materials GmbH
- SABIC Unveils New Thermoplastic Solutions
- SABIC Showcases high-Performance Thermoplastic Solutions
- Covestro AG Begin Composite materials Production
- SABIC Unveils UDMAX Thermoplastic Composite Tape
- Celanese Acquires Omni Plastics LLC
- PolyOne and ITI Collaborate to Commercialize ElectriPlast Material
- PolyOne Expands in India
- PolyOne's COMPTEK Medical-grade Polymers in North America
- SABIC Begins Polyacetal Production
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Global Medical Plastics Market Overview by Product Type
5.1.1 Medical Plastics Product Type Market Overview by Global Region
5.1.1.1 Standard Plastics
5.1.1.2 Engineering Plastics
5.1.1.3 High Performance Plastics
5.1.1.4 Silicone
5.1.1.5 Other Medical Plastics
5.2 Global Medical Plastics Market Overview by Application
5.2.1 Medical Plastics Application Market Overview by Global Region
5.2.1.1 Medical Disposables
5.2.1.2 Diagnostic Equipment
5.2.1.3 Drug Delivery & Feeding Devices
5.2.1.4 Surgical Equipment
5.2.1.5 Other Applications
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Global Medical Plastics Market Overview by Geographic Region
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
Major Market Players
- Avantor, Inc. (United States)
- Biomerics LLC (United States)
- Celanese Corporation (United States)
- Dupont De Nemours Inc. (United States)
- Eastman Chemical Company (United States)
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (United States)
- GW Plastics, Inc. (United States)
- Polyone Corporation (United States)
- RTP Company (United States)
- Tekni-Plex, Inc. (United States)
- The Lubrizol Corporation (United States)
- Trinseo S.A. (United States)
7. EUROPE
Major Market Players
- Arkema S.A. (France)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Covestro AG (Germany)
- Ensinger GmbH (Germany)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Invibio Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Lanxess AG (Germany)
- Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V (Netherlands)
- Nolato AB (Sweden)
- Orthoplastics Ltd (United Kingdom)
- Rochling SE & Co., Kg. (Germany)
- Royal DSM (Netherlands)
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France)
- Solvay SA (Belgium)
- Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
Major Market Players
- Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Japan Ltd. (Japan)
9. SOUTH AMERICA
10. REST OF WORLD
10.1 Rest of World Medical Plastics Market Overview by Product Type
10.2 Rest of World Medical Plastics Market Overview by Application
10.3 SABIC (SAUDI ARABIA) - A Major Market Player
