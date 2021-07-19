DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Ultrasound Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Ultrasound Equipment estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Diagnostic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Medical Ultrasound Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Spike in Demand from Primary Care and POC Segments Aids Ultrasound Market during COVID-19 Crisis
- Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in U.S Hospitals
- COVID-19 Throws Spotlight on Lung Ultrasound as Pivotal Medical Imaging Modality
- Cardiac & Vascular Ultrasound for COVID-19 Patients
- Airway and Abdominal Ultrasound for COVID-19 Patients
- Medical Ultrasound: An Overview
- Comparison of Ultrasound against Other Imaging Modalities
- Application Areas
- Market Outlook: Long Term
- Developing Countries Drive Future Growth
- Major Challenges
- Cost-Effectiveness of Ultrasound vis-a-vis Other Imaging Modalities
- Compact Portable Ultrasound Systems Lend Traction to Point-of-Care Imaging
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Landscape
- Consolidation Remains Rampant
- Major Acquisitions in Ultrasound Space: 2010-2020 (1H)
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 71 Featured)
- BK Medical APS
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Esaote SPA
- FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Healthcare Manufacturing, Ltd.
- Mindray Medical International Limited.
- Misonix, Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technology Advances Spur Growth
- Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Ultrasound Systems
- Enhanced Visualization Methods Enter the Ultrasound Space
- Improved Electronics Drive Development of Advanced Systems
- Automated Ultrasound Scanning Improves Department Efficiency
- Advances in Compact Ultrasound Systems
- Ergonomics Gains Importance in New Product Designs
- Elastography Makes Waves in Ultrasound Industry
- Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence
- Increasing Rates of Breast Cancer Drives Ultrasound Presence as a Supplementary Imaging Tool for Breast Cancer
- Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for Echocardiography
- Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Procedure Share: 2020E
- Emphasis on Improved Healthcare Delivery Drives Use of Ultrasound in Prenatal Diagnostics
- Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: Largely Untapped
- Select FDA Approved Modes for Ultrasound Therapy
- Focused Ultrasound: Multiple Therapeutic Possibilities
- Application of Ultrasound in Alleviating Parkinson's Tremors
- Prevalence of Kidney Stones Drives Use of Ultrasound Technology
- Advancements in Ultrasound Fusion Technology
- Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination
- Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications
- Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications
- Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Set for Strong Growth
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- Demographic Factors Buoy Demand for Ultrasound Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Overview
- Impact of Covid-19
- POCUS Gains Significance Amid the Pandemic
- Technological Innovations Drive Adoption
- Ageing Demographics: Major Driving Factor
- Portable Compact Ultrasound Systems Grow in Significance
- Competitive Scenario
- Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
CHINA
- Market Overview
- Large Population & Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Future Growth
- Leading Players
- Market Analytics
EUROPE
- Market Overview
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
- Market Analytics
SOUTH KOREA
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 71
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqvazi
