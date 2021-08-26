DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Startup Funding Analytics of the Microbiome Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Like other avenues in the healthcare space, investor enthusiasm has been the bright spot that has powered the market through the pandemic. Funding reached historic levels of ~$2B in 2020, US investors dominate, followed by EU, in France, UK, and Ireland.
Agriculture companies, though not a media attention grabber, led the fund-raising race, raising $700M in 2020 with huge potential for smarter soil management and improving plant health. The food & beverage segment with nutrition and wellness solutions based on functional ingredients such as probiotics, prebiotics, and others to establish a healthy microbiome have received ample funding, e.g. Perfect Day, ByHeart.
Therapeutics companies have consistently received funding buoyed by clinical trial successes in 2020. Besides GI, infectious disease, companies focused on areas such as oncology, CNS, metabolic and skin are receiving funding (Vedanta, Kallyope, Enterome, & Azitra). Companies like Enterome are employing omics platforms to generate precision drugs. Building a consistent drug product from the various therapeutic approaches requires time and investments. CDMO's like Arranta Bio are garnering attention as well. Leading investors on the therapeutic front are Seventure Partners, JLabs, Khosla Ventures, and Leaps (Bayer).
Last but not the least, diagnostics companies utilizing NGS, advanced machine learning such as Karius for clinical infectious testing and Vivante Health for consumer testing to guide personalized nutrition are leading the pack.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction: Report Scope and Methodology
- Microbiome Based Startup Activity (2015-2020)
- Investment trend
- Distribution by countries
- Distribution by funder type and funding round
- Microbiome investing by industry and disease area
- Top 5 Investors by industry and disease area
- Top 3 companies from 2015-2020 that have raised the most capital by industry and disease area
Companies Mentioned
- 11BIOMICS
- A-Mansia Biotech
- Adapsyn Bioscience
- Adare Pharmaceuticals
- Afineur
- AgBiome
- AlphaBiomics
- Altis Biosystems
- Ample Foods
- Ancilia
- Animal Biome
- Ardigen
- Artizan Biosciences
- ARTPred
- Asiabiome (Civet BioSciences)
- Astarte Medical
- Atlas Biomed
- Atmo Biosciences
- Atoxigen
- AuB
- AVNovum
- Axial Biotherapeutics
- Azitra
- Bactana Animal Health
- BCD Bioscience
- Bio-Me
- BioCollective
- BioConsortia
- Biohm Health
- Bioithas
- BioLumen
- Biomathematica
- BiomCare
- Biome Makers
- BioMe Oxford
- Biomecite Diagnostics
- BIOMES
- BiomeSense
- Biomx
- BioPlx
- Biosortia Pharmaceuticals
- BioVersys
- Blue Prairie Brands
- Blue Turtle Bio
- Boost Biomes
- ByHeart
- Caelus Health
- Carbiotix
- Center for Metagenomics
- CHAIN Biotech
- Clarity Genomics
- Clearista (Skincential Sciences)
- ClostraBio
- Computomics
- Concentric
- Consortia Therapeutics
- CosmosID
- Cybele Microbiome
- Cykinso
- Da Volterra
- DayTwo
- DeepBiome Therapeutics
- Dermala
- DermBiont
- Eligo Bioscience
- Ellis Day Skin Science
- Emulate
- enBiotix
- EnteroBiotix
- Enterome
- Era7 Bioinformatics
- Evolve BioSystems
- Exeliom
- Farmhouse Culture
- Federation Bio
- FermBiotics
- Fibervar
- Finch Therapeutics
- Fitbiomics
- Floragraph
- Flore
- Fluent BioSciences
- Formula XO
- GalaxyWorks
- Gallinee
- Gemelli Biotech
- Gencove
- General Automation Lab Technologies
- Genessential
- Genetic Analysis
- Genomica Medica
- GI Innovation
- GoodGut
- Greenteaspoon
- Grupo Solena
- Gusto Global
- Healthy Cow
- Hedu Biology
- Holobiome
- HSK GeneTech
- Huiminyuan
- IDbyDNA
- iGenomX
- Indigo Ag
- Intralytix
- ISOThrive
- Ixcela
- Joyn Bio
- Juno Bio
- Kallyope
- Karius
- Karyosoft
- KBioBox
- KoBioLabs
- Lavie Bio
- LISCure
- LNC Therapeutics
- Locus Biosciences
- Lodo Therapeutics
- LUCA Biologics
- MaaT Pharma
- Maiden Therapeutics
- Marcador
- MarvelBiome
- MatriSys Bioscience
- Metabolon
- Metabolyzer
- Metabonose
- MetaGenom
- Mibiome
- Micreos
- Microba
- Microbiome Diagnostics Partners
- Microbiome Insights
- MicrobiomX
- Microbiotica
- MicroByre
- Microendo
- MicroGen Biotech
- Microgenesis
- Micropredictome
- MicroSintesis
- Mikrobiomik
- Millidrop
- Milu Labs
- mybacs
- myBioma
- MyBiome
- MyBiotics Pharma
- Mycrobiomics
- Nahibu
- Naked Biome
- Netbiotix
- New Wave Foods
- NewLeaf Symbiotics
- Nextbiotics
- Novome Biotechnologies
- NRS Associates
- Nuritas
- Nusantics
- OLIPOP
- OME Health
- OmniBiome
- One Codex
- PanTheryx
- Pendulum Therapeutics (Whole Biome)
- Peresphone Biosciences
- Perfect Day
- Perseus Biomics
- PharmaBiome
- Phyla
- Phylagen
- Pivot Bio
- Pluton Biosciences
- Postbiotic Labs
- Precision Prognostics
- Prores (Prospective Research)
- Proteon Pharmaceuticals
- Pylum Biosciences (AvidBiotics)
- Quorum innovations
- Realbio Technology
- REM Analytics
- Replete Biotics
- Resilient Biotics
- Rise Therapeutics
- S-Biomedic
- SciBac
- Scioto Biosciences
- ScreenMe
- Second Genome
- Seed Health
- Seres Therapeutics
- Serimmune
- SFA Therapeutics
- Shoreline Biome
- SinGene
- Siolta Therapeutics
- SkinJay
- Skinomics
- Snipr Biome
- Solarea Bio
- Spread'EM Kitchen
- Stellar Biome
- Stellate Therapeutics
- Sugarlogix (Zimitech)
- Sun Genomics
- Symberix
- Symbiome
- Synphagen
- TAK-Circulator
- TargEDys
- Tharos
- The BioCollective
- The Nue Co.
- Thetis Pharmaceuticals
- Thryve (Quantbiome)
- Trace Genomics
- TreatGut
- Tula
- TwentyGreen
- Univiv
- Vaiomer
- Vantage Health
- VastBiome
- Vedanta Biosciences
- VemiCo
- Veracet
- Viome
- Vivante Health
- Vyome Therapeutics
- Xbiome
- Xeno Biosciences
- Zbiotics
- Zipongo
- ZOE (Map My Gut)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/td31jp
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-microbiome-landscape-startup-funding-analytics-report-2021-top-5-investors-by-industry-and-disease-area-301363549.html
SOURCE Research and Markets