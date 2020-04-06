DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market: Focus on Liquid Biopsy, Optical Biopsy, and Brush Biopsy, Pigmented Lesion Assays, and Breath Biopsy, Regulatory Scenario, Therapeutic Application, Competitive Landscape,18 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global minimally invasive biopsy technologies market was valued at $924.8 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $4.03 billion by 2030. The global minimally invasive biopsy technologies market is expected to grow at a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the forecast period 2019-2030, aided primarily by the anticipated launch of novel minimally invasive biopsy technologies.
The rapidly growing incidences of cancer and other chronic inflammatory disorders are inciting the use of minimally invasive and real-time diagnostic methods for early detection. With better patient compliance and greater sensitivity, minimally invasive biopsy technologies such as liquid biopsy and optical biopsy are emerging as novel tools for the early detection and effective disease management. Additionally, several other technologies including brush biopsy, fine needle aspiration, breath biopsy, and pigmented lesion assays are considerably evolving to be used in the minimally invasive management of cancer.
The increasing adoption of targeted therapies and the growing prominence of the concept of personalized medicine is driving the adoption of minimally invasive biopsy technologies. The increasing adoption is further expected to bring down the cost and is expected to improve the patient access to these technologies.
North America is the leading contributor in the global minimally invasive biopsy technologies market and contributed approximately 62.06% to the global market value in 2018. This region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period 2019-2030 and to continue dominating the global market in 2030 as well. However, the European region is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 15.40% during the forecast period 2019-2030. The Asia-Pacific region contributed a share of 12.41% to the global market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.65% during the forecast period 2019-2030.
Research Highlights
Optical biopsy expected to witness an impressive CAGR of 15.77% during the forecast period 2019-2030. Moreover, in terms of therapeutic application, prostate cancer is expected to witness an impressive growth at a CAGR of 14.97% during the forecast period 2019-2030.
Liquid biopsy is currently the largest shareholder in the global minimally invasive biopsy technologies market. This market dominance is largely attributed to the worldwide availability of a significant number of liquid biopsy technologies.
This market intelligence report provides a multi-dimensional view of the global minimally invasive biopsy technologies market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global minimally invasive biopsy technologies market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall growth of the market, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.
Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, as well as mergers and acquisitions. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, manufacturers, service providers, and trend analysis by segment, and growth share analysis by region. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive attractive analysis and opportunity analysis for the entire global minimally invasive biopsy technologies market for 2018 and 2030.
This report is a meticulous compilation of the research of about 65 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of 9 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also comprises 15 detailed company profiles including that of Abcodia Ltd., Adaptive Biotechnologies, Biocept, Inc., Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Chronix Biomedical, DermTech, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Guardant Health, Inc., Mauna Kea Technologies, Myriad Genetics, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Owlstone Medical Ltd, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Veracyte, Inc.
The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:
- What are the various minimally invasive biopsy technologies available in the market?
- What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global minimally invasive biopsy technologies market?
- What is the current market size and future potential of these technologies?
- How is the integration of AI expected to impact market growth during the forecast period?
- What is the role of minimally invasive biopsy technologies in drug discovery and clinical research?
- How are minimally invasive biopsy technologies expected to drive precision medicine during the forecast period?
- How are technologies such as optical biopsy, breath biopsy, and skin assays expected to evolve in the future?
- What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of minimally invasive biopsy technologies?
- Which are the established as well as emerging players in this market and what key strategies are being followed by them to establish a strong foothold in the market?
- Which therapeutic application market is estimated to witness the massive incorporation of the minimally invasive biopsy technologies market in the forecast period?
- Which clinical application is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?
- Which technological advancements are expected to impact market growth in the future?
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
1 Product Definition
1.1 Inclusions and Exclusions
2 Research Scope
2.1 Scope of Work
2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market: Research Methodology
3.1.1 Primary Data Sources
3.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
3.1.3 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles
4 Industry Analysis
4.1 Industry Ecosystem
4.2 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives
4.2.1 Liquid Biopsy: Regulatory Framework
4.2.1.1 Liquid Biopsy: Regulations in the U.S.
4.2.1.2 Liquid Biopsy: Regulations in Other Countries
4.2.2 Optical Biopsy and Other Technologies: Regulatory Framework
4.2.2.1 Optical Biopsy and Other Technologies: Regulations in the U.S.
4.2.2.2 Optical Biopsy and Other Technologies: Regulations in Europe
4.2.2.3 Optical Biopsy and Other Technologies: Regulations in Other Countries
4.3 Patent Analysis
4.3.1 Liquid Biopsy: Patent Analysis
4.3.2 Optical Biopsy: Patent Analysis
4.4 Physician's Perception
5 Competitive Landscape
5.1 Key strategies and Developments
5.1.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions
5.1.2 New Offerings
5.1.3 Funding Activities
5.1.4 Procurement and Sales Agreements
5.1.5 Regulatory and Legal Developments
5.1.6 Mergers and Acquisitions
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.2.1 Market Share Analysis: Global Liquid Biopsy Market
5.2.2 Market Share Analysis: Global Optical Biopsy Market
5.2.3 Market Share Analysis: Global Other Technologies Market
5.3 Growth Share Analysis
5.3.1 Growth Share Matrix (by Technology)
5.3.2 Growth Share Matrix (by Therapeutic Application)
5.3.3 Growth Share Matrix (by Region)
6 Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market, 2018-2030
6.1 Assumptions and Limitations
6.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
6.3 Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies, Market Scenario
6.3.1 Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market Size and Forecast (2018-2030)
6.3.2 Market Dynamics
6.3.2.1 Overview
6.3.2.2 Impact Analysis
6.3.2.3 Market Drivers
6.3.2.3.1 Rising Global Burden of Cancer
6.3.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Cross-Industry Collaborations
6.3.2.3.3 Growing Prominence of Precision Medicine
6.3.2.4 Market Restraints
6.3.2.4.1 Uncertain Regulatory Requirements
6.3.2.4.2 Lack of Favorable Reimbursement Policies
6.3.2.4.3 Technical Challenges Associated with the Analysis of Circulating Biomarkers
6.3.2.5 Market Opportunities
6.3.2.5.1 Business Expansion in Emerging Economies
6.3.2.5.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
6.3.2.5.3 Rising Number of Initiatives by the Government
6.4 Market Estimation Method
7 Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market, by Technology, 2018-2030
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Scenario, 2018-2030
7.2.1 Principle and Advantages of Liquid Biopsy
7.2.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
7.2.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Market, Market Size and Forecast (2018-2030)
7.2.3.1 Market Dynamics
7.2.3.1.1 Impact Analysis
7.2.3.1.2 Market Drivers
7.2.3.1.2.1 Increasing Demand for Liquid Biopsy Tests
7.2.3.1.2.2 Recent Product Launches and Approvals
7.2.3.1.2.3 Strong Pipeline
7.2.3.1.3 Market Restraints
7.2.3.1.3.1 Uncertain Regulatory Requirements
7.2.3.1.3.2 Lack of Adequate Reimbursement
7.2.4 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation
7.2.4.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market (by Product), 2018-2030
7.2.4.1.1 Overview
7.2.4.1.2 Tests
7.2.4.1.3 Kits and Consumables
7.2.4.1.4 Instruments
7.2.4.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Circulating Biomarker, Market Size and Forecast (2018-2030)
7.2.4.2.1 Overview
7.2.4.2.2 Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)
7.2.4.2.3 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)
7.2.4.2.4 Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)
7.2.4.2.5 Extracellular Vesicles and Others
7.2.4.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Clinical Application, Market Size and Forecast (2018-2030)
7.2.4.3.1 Overview
7.2.4.3.2 Treatment Monitoring
7.2.4.3.3 Prognosis and Recurrence Monitoring
7.2.4.3.4 Treatment Selection
7.2.4.3.5 Diagnosis and Screening
7.2.4.4 Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Therapeutic Application, Market Size and Forecast (2018-2030)
7.2.4.4.1 Overview
7.2.4.4.2 Lung Cancer
7.2.4.4.3 Breast Cancer
7.2.4.4.4 Prostate Cancer
7.2.4.4.5 Colorectal Cancer
7.2.4.4.6 Blood Cancer
7.2.4.4.7 Other Types of Cancer
7.2.4.4.8 Non-Oncology Applications
7.3 Global Optical Biopsy Market Scenario, 2018-2030
7.3.1 Principle and Advantages of Optical Biopsy
7.3.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
7.3.3 Global Optical Biopsy Market, Market Size and Forecast (2018-2030)
7.3.3.1 Market Dynamics
7.3.3.1.1 Impact Analysis
7.3.3.1.2 Market Drivers
7.3.3.1.2.1 Recent Product Launches and Approvals
7.3.3.1.2.2 Significant Number of Funding and Investments
7.3.3.1.2.3 Anticipated Product Launches
7.3.3.1.3 Market Restraints
7.3.3.1.3.1 Lack of Favorable Reimbursement
7.3.3.1.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines
7.3.4 Global Optical Biopsy Market (by Therapeutic Application), 2018-2030
7.3.4.1 Overview
7.3.4.2 Oncology
7.3.4.3 Non-Oncology Applications
7.4 Global Other Technologies Market Scenario, 2018-2030
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
7.4.3 Global Other Technologies Market, Market Size and Forecast (2018-2030)
7.4.3.1 Market Dynamics
7.4.3.1.1 Impact Analysis
7.4.3.1.2 Market Drivers
7.4.3.1.2.1 Ongoing Strategic Collaborations and M&A Activities
7.4.3.1.2.2 Strong Product Pipeline
7.4.3.1.3 Market Restraints
7.4.3.1.3.1 Poor Reimbursement Scenario
7.4.3.1.3.2 Limited Scope of Expansion in Emerging Economies
7.4.4 Global Other Technologies Market, (by Therapeutic Application)
7.4.4.1 Overview
7.4.4.2 Lung Cancer
7.4.4.3 Melanoma
7.4.4.4 Thyroid Cancer
7.4.4.5 Non-Oncology Applications
8 Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market, (by Region), 2018-2030
8.1 Overview and Key Findings
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.5 Latin America and the Middle East
8.6 Rest-of-the-World
9 Company Profiles
9.1 Abcodia Ltd.
9.2 Adaptive Biotechnologies
9.3 Biocept, Inc.
9.4 Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics
9.5 Chronix Biomedical
9.6 DermTech
9.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
9.8 Guardant Health, Inc.
9.9 Mauna Kea Technologies
9.10 Myriad Genetics
9.11 NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
9.12 Owlstone Medical Ltd.
9.13 QIAGEN
9.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific
9.15 Veracyte, Inc.
