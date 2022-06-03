DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Health (mHealth) Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The emergence of mHealth technology has disrupted the healthcare industry in recent years, leading to increasing adoption and market growth. These devices have an impact far beyond typical consumer uses like fitness and activity tracking and have penetrated the area of medical applications such as diagnosis, monitoring and, to a certain extent, even the treatment of chronic diseases. The convergence of mHealth devices such as smartwatches and activity trackers with medical-grade products has facilitated the growth of smart technology in healthcare.
The report offers a detailed picture of the mHealth technologies market. This report highlights the current and future market potential for mHealth technologies. It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2026 and key market players. This report discusses mHealth technologies and their various resources. It covers the overall mHealth technologies market, including medical devices, apps, and services.
The report further analyzes the market based on medical devices, analyzing blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, ECG/heart rate monitors, pulse oximeters, peak flowmeters, sleep apnea monitors, multiparameter trackers and fetal monitoring neurological monitoring devices, as well as other connected medical devices. In addition, the report also analyzes various medical apps, including chronic care management apps, general health and fitness apps, medication management apps, patient management and monitoring apps, personal health record apps and women's health apps, among other apps.
Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market was also conducted for this report. Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020, which served as the base year, and there are forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U. S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, 2021 with projections of CAGRs through 2026
- A presentation of the changing mobile health technology environment in terms of new challenges and rising opportunities
- Information regarding market trends, leading service providers, therapy markets, and the most popular mHealth applications
- Insight into the second generation of mHealth devices, projected regulatory patterns, and innovative devices and services to be launched in the near future
- Discussion on potential benefits of mHealth in healthcare and integration of AI in enhancing mHealth apps functionality
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Profile description of leading market companies, including Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. , Apple Inc. , Cerner Corp. , Medtronic plc, and Phillips Healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Potential Benefits of Mhealth in Healthcare
- Remote Monitoring and Personal Monitoring
- Expanding Healthcare Access
- Patient Empowerment and Improving Health Education
- Disease Surveillance and Monitoring
- Healthcare "On the Go"
- Mhealth Medical Devices/Connected Devices/Wearables
- Health and Fitness Wearables
- Diagnostic
- Therapeutic
- Rehabilitation
- Regulatory Framework
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA)
- Hitrust CSF Compliance
- Digital Health Regulation in Asia-Pacific
- U.S. Regulatory Stance
- European Regulatory Stance
- Japan
- China
- India
- mHealth Initiatives
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Chronic Lifestyle Diseases
- Consumer Expectations
- Technological Advances
- Increasing Health and Fitness Awareness
- Restraints
- Data Privacy and Security Concerns
- Opportunities
- Integration of AI Enhancing mHealth Apps Functionality
- Technological Advances Related to Mobile Phones and the Internet
Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19
- Impact on mHealth
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Major Segment
- Medical Devices
- Sleep Apnea Devices
- Neurology Monitoring Devices
- Pulse Oximeter
- Blood Pressure Monitors
- Blood Glucose Meters or Glucose Testing and Monitoring
- Cardiac Arrhythmia/ECG/Heart Rate Monitors
- Mobile Apps
- Chronic Care Management Apps
- General Health and Fitness Apps
- Medication Management Apps
- Patient Management and Monitoring Apps
- Personal Health Record Apps
- Women's Health Apps
- Services
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Provider Type
- Mobile Operators
- Device Developers
- Smart Connected Devices
- Wearables
- Software Developers and Mobile Apps
- Healthcare Providers
- Healthcare Insurers
- Employers
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Healthcare Professionals
- Pharmaceutical Companies and CROs
- Patients
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area
- Metabolic Disorders
- Respiratory Diseases
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Cardiovascular Mhealth Apps
- Neurological Diseases
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Patent Review
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Agamatrix
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Apple
- At&T
- Athenahealth
- Bharti Airtel
- Beurer GmbH
- Cerner
- China Mobile
- Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies
- Etisalat
- Glooko
- Ihealthlabs
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medtronic
- Omron
- Orange
- Philips Healthcare
- Propeller Health
- Qualcomm
- Roche Holding AG (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Softserve
- Telefonica
- T-Mobile
- Verizon Communications
- Validic
- Vodafone Group
- Walgreens
- Welldoc
- Webmd Health Corp.
- Withings SAS
- Whoop
