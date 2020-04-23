DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point of Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides market sizing, forecasting, trend mapping and competitive analysis for point of care tests using PCR or other molecular technology with fast turnaround times and usability in near-patient settings. Major IVD companies such as Abbott and Roche compete in this segment, influenza competitors Sekisui and Quidel also operate, as do specialty concerns such as Curetis, Biocartis, and a host of small but innovative players.
Less than 10 years from the launch of products this remains a novel test instrument area though with the increasing market definition and participation by IVD majors. The market is by no means stable; there is still heavy competition and a need to justify purchases to providers. The report provides the current status of this market, including estimates of current sales of near-patient molecular systems, forecasts for their future use, and the segments that they are best participating in. Though a global report in scope, regional market share is also provided.
The data in this report includes information on systems and competitor analysis, as well as data on the size and growth of the market:
- Current Molecular POC Systems
- Molecular Point of Care Market: 2019-2024
- Molecular Point of Care Market Share by Vendor, 2019 ($M, %)
- Small-Footprint Molecular Point of Care Market, 2019 (%)
- Geographic Breakout of the Molecular Point of Care Market, 2019 (N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW)
- Segment Breakout of Molecular Point of Care Market, 2019 (Respiratory vs. Other)
- Breakout of Molecular Point of Care Market, 2019 (%; Respiratory, Other)
- Respiratory Segment Breakout, 2019 (Flu, RSV, Strep, Other)
- Breakout of mPOC Respiratory, 2019 (%; Flu, Strep, RSV, Other)
- Near Patient Molecular IVD Market: 2019-2024
- Near Patient Molecular Market Share by Vendor, 2019
- Company Profiles
Many trends are covered in the report, including menu expansion, disease statistics, the COVID-19 crisis, immunoassay competition and enhancement of those competitive POC systems, emerging markets, new journal studies about the efficacy of mPOC and other trends.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter One: Executive Summary
- Where is Molecular Point of Care in 2020?
- Molecular Point of Care Market Analysis
- Table 1-1: Molecular Point of Care Market: 2019-2024
- Figure 1-1: mPOC Market by Disease Indication, 2019 (%; Respiratory, Other)
- Market Observations
- Near-Patient Molecular Systems Market
- Table 1-2: Near Patient Molecular Systems Market: 2019-2024
- Current Trends
- CLIA Waivers and New Standard
- PAMA Hurts Point of Care Most
- Immunoassay Are Competitive and Not Going Away
- Thermo Buys Qiagen
- Molecular Point-of-Care Diagnostics Defined
- Usage of Molecular Point of Care
- Leading mPOC Platforms
- Table 1-3: Market-Available Molecular POC Diagnostic Platforms
- Trends
- Scope and Methodology
Chapter Two: Molecular Point-Of-Care Market Development and Trends
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Molecular Point of Care
- Table 2-1: Disadvantages of Molecular Point of Care, by Setting
- Justification: The Sensitivity/Specificity Argument
- New Systems and Menu Expansion
- Molecular POC Enters STI with Binx Approval
- Recent RSV Test Approvals Add Revenue Lines to Respiratory
- Spartan Bioscience Pushing to Commercialize Personalized Heart Test
- Ontera Developing Single-Pore Sensor for Sepsis, TB, and Zika Diagnostic Testing
- QuantuMDx and SpeeDx Collaborate on Battery-Operated SDi Test
- Table 2-2: Recent Menu Expansions for Hospital and POC Molecular Platforms (Vendor, Platform, Menu
- Addition, Time to Results, CLIA-waiver, US/EU Availability)
- Investment in MPOC Systems
- EU Researchers Awarded 3M to Develop POC Molecular Tests
- Scope Fluidics AST System Sees Investment
- Other Recent Investments
- Competition From Raman Spectroscopy?
- China as a POC Market
- Common Tests and Analytes in POC Diagnostics
- Thermo's Qiagen Acquisition
- Table 2-3: Complementary Diagnostic Products Offered by Thermo Fisher, Qiagen
- Component Technologies of Molecular Point-of-Care Diagnostics
- Microfluidics
- qPCR
- Microarrays
- Isothermal Amplification
- Test Automation
- Primers and Probes
- Detection
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Real-Time PCR (qPCR)
- Isothermal Amplification Methods
- Line Probe Assays
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Applications and Potential Applications For Molecular Point-Of-Care
- Major Testing Applications for Molecular POC Diagnostics
- Influenza
- Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)
- Strep A
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
- Emerging Applications
- Zika
- Other Respiratory Infections
- Group B Streptococcus
- Human Papillomavirus
- Herpes Simplex Virus
- Vaginitis
- Tuberculosis
- Malaria
- Other Tropical and Neglected Diseases
- Cancer
- European Device Regulations Nearing
Chapter Three: Market Analysis
- Molecular Point of Care Market Analysis
- Table 3-1: Molecular Point of Care Market: 2019-2024
- Table 3-2: Molecular Point of Care Market Share by Vendor, 2019 ($M, %)
- Figure 3-1: Small-Footprint Molecular Point of Care Market, 2019 (%)
- Table 3-3: Geographic Breakout of the Molecular Point of Care Market, 2019 (N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW)
- Table 3-4: Segment Breakout of Molecular Point of Care Market, 2019 (Respiratory vs. Other)
- Figure 3-2: Breakout of Molecular Point of Care Market, 2019 (%; Respiratory, Other)
- Respiratory Molecular Point of Care Segmentation
- Table 3-5: Respiratory Segment Breakout, 2019 (Flu, RSV, Strep, Other)
- Figure 3-3: Breakout of mPOC Respiratory, 2019 (%; Flu, Strep, RSV, Other)
- Near Patient Molecular Market
- Table 3-6: Near Patient Molecular IVD Market: 2019-2024
- Market Share Near Patient
- Table 3-7: Near Patient Molecular Market Share by Vendor, 2019
Chapter Four: Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Aidian Oy
- Akonni Biosystems
- Binx Health, Inc.
- Biocartis N.V.
- bioMerieux S.A.
- Cepheid
- Molecular Healthcare-Acquired Infection (HAI) Testing
- Molecular Sexual Health and Women's Health Testing
- Molecular Critical Infectious Disease Testing
- Molecular Oncology/Genetics Testing
- Credo Bioscience
- Curetis N.V.
- Diasorin S.p.A
- Genmark Diagnostics
- Greiner Bio-One GmbH
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
- Mesa Biotech, Inc.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Quantumdx Group
- Quidel Corporation
- Roche
- Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
- T2 Biosystems
Appendix: Covid-19 and Molecular Poc
- CDC Response Creates Opportunity
- Covid-19's Unique Challenge
- mPOC Steps In?
- List of mPOC Tests Under Development
- Table A-1: mPOC-based Coronavirus Announced Tests in Development
