The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for nanoparticles in biotechnology, drug development, and drug delivery, and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.
The report includes an analysis of leading and emerging drug products for each nanoparticle type. Profiles of manufacturers of leading products and their specific products are provided. This report also assesses companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period and discusses how these introductions will change the face of the competitive environment. The competitive environment is examined with a special focus on how new products will alter the quality of life of patients receiving nanoparticle-associated drugs.
Nanoparticle technology has made major advances in particle type, production, and application in all areas of the life sciences in the past two decades. The most rapid advances have been made in the application of nanoparticles in drug research and development, drug product formulation, and development of novel drug delivery systems using nanoparticle carriers. The development of nanoparticles and their rapid incorporation into the research and development, formulation, and production of drug products has given rise to a new area of biotechnology and pharmaceutical research involving particle materials in the nanometer size range.
Nanoparticles used in the life sciences and biomedical applications are usually considered to be in the range of 10 nanometers to 100 nanometers in diameter. Developing particles from various starting materials that remain stable in this size range has become one of the fastest-growing and most potentially useful emerging technologies of the last several decades.
Both particle size and shape are important in the life sciences because the particle properties of biopharmaceutical products can impact a drug product in two ways: size and shape. Size and shape can have an influence on drug performance or efficacy in the body.
The methods for producing nanoparticles vary depending on the starting substrate materials and the size particle desired as a product. This report will provide an overview of various production methods and indicate new advances in the production area. At present, the U.S. holds the largest number of patents in the nanoparticle area. This is largely due to the early commercialization of some nanoparticle products by U.S. companies. It also reflects that the contribution to research and development of new ideas by American companies is larger than those by most other countries.
Europe is the second-largest market for nanoparticle drug technology. France, Germany, and the U.K. are the major contributors to its market share. Drug formulation and delivery are attracting new players in Europe, and this in turn will contribute to the market's growth.
The Report Includes:
- 43 tables
- An overview of the global nanoparticles in biotechnology, drug development, and drug delivery market
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projection of CAGR through 2025
- Highlights of the drug development, formulation, and the development of new drug delivery systems and detailed product analyses within health and wellness subsegments
- Information on nanomedicine and biomedical nanoparticle products and coverage of the next-generation vaccines
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth
- Discussion on the role of nanotechnology in COVID-19 vaccine production, components, and methods in the vaccine design for COVID-19 and challenges for vaccine disruptions
- Assessment of various approaches for the treatment of COVID-19, and detailed description of structure and penetration of coronavirus
- Details of clinical trials of nanoparticle drugs and drug delivery systems
- A look at the patents, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, and market share analysis of the key companies of the industry
- Company profiles of major players including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Hofmann-La Roche Inc., Merck & Co., and Novartis AG
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction to Nanoparticles
- Liposomes
- Quantum Dots
- Dendrimers
- Macromolecule Nanoparticles
- Brief History of Nanoparticles
- Nanoparticles in Biotechnology
- Nanoparticles in Drug Development
- Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems
- Nanoparticles in Diagnostic Imaging
- Major Players in Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Field
- Major Nanoparticle/Nanocrystal Drug Revenues
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Nanoparticles in Biotechnology
- Nanoparticles in Drug Development
- Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems
- Nanoparticles in Diagnostic Imaging
- Distribution of Nanobiotechnology and Nanomedicine Companies
Chapter 5 Structure of Nanoparticles
- Adoption of Nanoparticles in Applied Markets
- Liquid Crystals
- Liquid Carriers
- Liposomes
- Dendrimers
- Chitosan and Alginate
- Nanocrystals
- Quantum Dots
- Application of Nanoparticles to Drugs Delivered
Chapter 6 Production of Nanoparticles
- Methods of Nanoparticle Formation
- Self-Assembly Production
- Methods of Stabilization
- Methods of Drug Introduction
- Polymeric Nanoparticles
- Micelles
- Liposomes
- Gold and Silicon Nanoparticles
- Dendrimers
- Methods for Loading Biological Molecules into Nanoparticles
- Nanocrystal Drugs
- Problems with Large-Scale Nanoparticles Production
Chapter 7 Nanoparticles in Biotechnology
- Research and Development
- Stem Cell Research
- Cellular Repair
- Paramagnetic and Superparamagnetic Nanoparticles
- Biosensors and Quantum Dots
- Nanoparticle Research Collaborative Programs
Chapter 8 Nanoparticles in Drug Development and Formulation
- Bio Separations
- Rapid Drug Analysis
- Removal of Impurities and Toxins
- Using Nanoparticles to Incorporate Insoluble Drugs
- Gold and Silver Nanoparticles in Biomedicine
- DNA Nanoparticle Development of DNA-Specific Drugs
Chapter 9 Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems
- Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Applications
- Designing a Nanoparticle Drug Delivery System
- Nanoparticle Drug Stability
- Size Homogeneity of Nanoparticle Preparations
- Drug Loading of Nanoparticles
- Drug Release from Nanoparticles
- External Triggers for Releasing Drugs from Nanoparticles
- Binding/Incorporation of Biomolecules to Nanoparticles
- Nanoparticle Toxicity
- Large Scale Manufacturing
- Methods of Administration of Nanoparticle Drugs
- Oral Administration
- Injection Administration
- Transdermal Patch
- Implantation Administration
- Inhalation Administration
- Nanoparticles Suitable for Drug Delivery Systems
- Lipid-Based Nanoparticles
- Micelle Nanoparticles
- Dendrimer Nanoparticles
- Polymeric Nanoparticles
- Metal-Based Nanoparticles
- Biological Macromolecule Nanoparticles
- Nanocrystals
- Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems Now Available
- Antibiotic Nanoparticles
- Anti-Tumor and Small Molecule Delivery by Nanoparticle
- Release of Anti-Cancer Drugs from Nanoparticles
- Biomacromolecules Delivered by Nanoparticles
- Nanoparticles Coating for Drug Delivery Systems
- Removal of Nanoparticles from the body
Chapter 10 In Vitro and In Vivo Diagnostic Imaging
- In Vitro Imaging
- Nanoparticles in Diagnostic Imaging
Chapter 11 Biomedical Nanoparticle Products
- Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems and Products
- Major Players in Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems
- Company Pipelines for Nanoparticle Drug Delivery
- Drivers of Nanoparticle Products and Marketing
- Limiters of Nanoparticle Product Development and Marketing
Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview and Discussion
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 13 Role of Nanotechnology in COVID-19 Vaccine Production
- Introduction
- Novel Coronavirus Relying on Various Approaches
- Structure of COVID-19 and Penetration
- Challenges for COVID-19 Vaccines
- Components and Methods in the Design of Vaccines
- Antigen
- Adjuvant
- Nanoparticle/Nanocarrier
- Device
- Next-Generation Vaccines Enabled Through Advances in Nanotechnology
- Conclusion on Nanotechnology Usage Against COVID-19
Chapter 14 Patents, Licensing, Mergers, and Acquisitions
- Recent Licensed, Mergers and Acquisition
- Recent Licensing Activity, Mergers and Acquisition
- Recent Deals
- Nanoparticle Patents
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Camurus Ab
- Ceramisphere Pty Ltd.
- Cytimmune Sciences
- Glaxosmithkline Plc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Nanocarrier Co. Ltd.
- Novartis Ag
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhgcqn
