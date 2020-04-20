NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.3%. Insulin Delivery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6 Billion by the year 2025, Insulin Delivery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910454/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$313.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$249.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Insulin Delivery will reach a market size of US$258.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AKRA Dermojet
- Crossject SA
- D'Antonio Consultants International, Inc.
- Medical International Technologies, Inc.
- National Medical Products, Inc.
- PharmaJet
- Zogenix, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems: An Overview
Recent Market Activity
Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems: An Overview
Brief Glance of Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems
Advantages
Disadvantages
Needle-Free Drug Injection System: Market Dynamics
Drivers and Barriers of Needle-free Drug Injection Systems Market
Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive Market
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Needle-free Drug
Injection Systems
Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Expanding Therapeutic Applications to Generate Growth
Opportunities
Competitive Scenario
Needle-free Jet Injections: Future Burning Bright
Growth Factors
Next Generation Needle-free Jet Technologies
Advantageous to Different Stakeholders
Applications
Formulation Challenges
Current Development Status
The Road Ahead
Innovations in Needle-Free Drug Injection System Technology
Needle-free Arterial Non-Injectable Connector
Pulsed Micro Jets
Global Competitor Market Shares
Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AKRA Dermojet (France)
Crossject SA (France)
D?Antonio Consultants International, Inc. (USA)
Medical International Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
National Medical Products, Inc. (USA)
PharmaJet (USA)
Zogenix, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Insulin Delivery (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Insulin Delivery (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Insulin Delivery (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Pain Management (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Pain Management (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Pain Management (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Vaccine Delivery (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Vaccine Delivery (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Vaccine Delivery (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Pediatric Injections (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Pediatric Injections (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Pediatric Injections (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 21: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 23: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 24: Canadian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Japanese Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 27: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share Shift
in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Review in
China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 35: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 38: French Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 51: Spanish Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 56: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 68: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 69: Indian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 72: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Needle-Free Drug Injection
Systems Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 77: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Needle-Free Drug Injection
Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 83: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Needle-Free Drug Injection
Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 92: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 93: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Iranian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share
Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 104: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Needle-Free Drug Injection
Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Needle-Free Drug Injection
Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 111: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Needle-Free Drug Injection
Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 114: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 117: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 62
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910454/?utm_source=PRN
