DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market By Product, By Neoantigen Type, By Route of Administration, By Cell, By Technology, By Delivery Mechanism, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of close to 35% during the forecast period.
The key factor responsible for the growth of the neoantigen cancer vaccine market is rapid innovations in technology as well as infrastructural developments in the healthcare sector. Additionally, growing investments by the governing bodies and healthcare providers is another major factor that is anticipated to bode well for the growth of the neoantigen cancer vaccine market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, rising cases of cancers is further anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2025.
The market is segmented based on product, neoantigen type, route of administration, cell, technology, delivery mechanism, application, region and company. Based on route of administration, the market can be segmented into intravenous, intramuscular, transdermal and others. Out of which, the intravenous segment dominated the market until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the neoantigen cancer vaccine market during the forecast period as well.
This growth can be accredited to quick response as well as the to the fact that drug dosage can be controlled easily. Along with that, intramuscular injections can be used rather than intravenous because some drugs cause irritation to veins when injected intravenously. This is expected to result in high growth of intramuscular route of the administration segment over the coming years.
Major players operating in the Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market include Avidea Technologies, Agenus, Roche, Nouscom, Merck, Pfizer, Advaxis, Medigene, Genocea Biosciences, Gritstone Oncology, Gilead Sciences, Eli Lilly, Novogene, Moderna, BioNTech, Ziopharm, ISA Pharmaceutical, Vaccibody, Brightpath Bio, Vaximm, etc. The companies operating in the market across the globe are focussing more towards expanding their share in the market.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market.
- To classify and forecast the Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market based on product, neoantigen type, route of administration, cell, technology, delivery mechanism, application, company and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market.
- To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value & Volume
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Product (Personalized neo-antigen vaccine, Off-the shell neoantigen vaccine)
4.2.2. By Neoantigen Type (Nucleic acid, Dendritic cell, Tumor cell and Synthetic long peptide (SLP))
4.2.3. By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Intramuscular, Transdermal, Others)
4.2.4. By Cell (Autologous, Allogenic)
4.2.5. By Technology (Whole Genome Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, HLA Typing)
4.2.6. By Delivery Mechanism (Gene gun, Electroporation, Liposomes, Virosomes and Others)
4.2.7. By Application (Melanoma, Brain cancer, Gastrointestinal, Lung and Others)
4.2.8. By Company (2019)
4.2.9. By Region
4.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5. Asia-Pacific Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Outlook
6. Europe Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Outlook
7. North America Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Outlook
8. South America Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Outlook
9. Middle East and Africa Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competition Outlook
12.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
12.2.1. Avidea Technologies
12.2.2. Agenus
12.2.3. Roche
12.2.4. Nouscom
12.2.5. Merck
12.2.6. Pfizer
12.2.7. Advaxis
12.2.8. Medigene
12.2.9. Genocea Biosciences
12.2.10. Gritstone Oncology
12.2.11. Gilead Sciences
12.2.12. Eli Lilly
12.2.13. Novogene
12.2.14. Moderna
12.2.15. BioNTech
12.2.16. Ziopharm
12.2.17. ISA Pharmaceutical
12.2.18. Vaccibody
12.2.19. Brightpath Bio
12.2.20. Vaximm
13. Strategic Recommendations
