DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities in Global Neuromodulation Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for neuromodulation technologies:
- Current Market Size & Forecast
- Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Revenues & Market Shares
- Current & Emerging Technologies
- Market Trends & Opportunities
- Plus More
Competitors Covered
- Abbott
- Boston Scientific
- Cochlear
- LivaNova
- MED-EL
- Medtronic
- Nevro
- NovoCure
- Sonova
- Others
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Market by Clinical Application
- Market by Geography
- Suppliers
- Markets by Technology
- Neuromodulation
1. Neurostimulators
1.1 Spinal Cord Stimulators
1.2 Deep Brain Stimulation
1.3 Sacral Nerve Stimulation
1.4 Vagus Nerve Stimulation
1.5 Other Nerve Stimulation
1.6 Neurostimulation Supplier Shares
2. Cochlear Implants
3. Supplier Shares
4. Market by Geography
List of Exhibits
Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023
Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018
Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018
Exhibit 1: Overview of Neuromodulation Technologies and Applications
Exhibit 2: Neuromodulation Technologies, Global Market by Major Segment, 2017-2023
Exhibit 3: Neurostimulation Technologies, Global Market by Major Segment, 2017-2023
Exhibit 4: Global Neuromodulation Market, Supplier Shares, 2018
