DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurostimulation Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global neurostimulation devices market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 9.6 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.5% during 2020-2025.
The rising instances of neurological and lifestyle-related disorders, along with the rapidly growing geriatric population across the globe, are among the key factors driving the growth of the market.
Furthermore, the increasing preference for minimally invasive (MI) procedures among patients is also providing a boost to the market growth. For instance, deep brain stimulation (DBS) is an MI procedure that uses neurostimulation devices to deliver electrical signals to a specific spot in the brain circuits. This aids in treating various degenerative disorders, such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.
Additionally, technological advancements, including the development of devices that can electronically stimulate the nervous system to restore vision and regain post-paralysis motor movements, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including significant growth in the medical industry, increasing healthcare expenditure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Biocontrol Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cyberonics Inc., Medtronic Inc., Neuronetics Inc., Neuropace Inc., Neurosigma Inc., Nevro Corporation, ST. Jude Medical Inc., Synapse Biomedical Inc., etc.
