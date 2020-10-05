DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The infrared thermometer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the period 2019-2025.
The global infrared thermometer market is going to witness growth due to the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic has resulted in a spike in demand for several medical devices, which include nebulizers, blood pressure monitoring devices, medical ventilators along with the non-contact thermometer. In an attempt to contain the highly contagious virus, temperature monitoring has become an essential component across public places, including shopping malls, airports, offices, schools, thereby increasing the demand for non-contact thermometers.
Infrared Thermometer Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The infrared forehead non-contact thermometers market accounted for the largest share of 61% in 2019. Contactless thermometers are easy to use and provide faster results that are highly recommended to measure temperatures in babies and infants. This is increasing the share of the contactless thermometer market. They are considered as reliable, comfortable, and accurate option to measure body temperatures, especially for pediatrics.
Insights by Geography
The market in North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The rising healthcare industry in the US and Canada is primarily supporting the growth of non-contact thermometers in the region. The growing awareness of several contagious diseases would support the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly spending on innovative and the latest healthcare equipment, which would fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Insights by Vendors
The global infrared thermometer market size is undergoing major transformations. The demand is flourishing due to innovations and technological advancements. Therefore, global players are focusing on business expansion plans to increase the geographic reach of their products.
Global outreach efforts are particularly strong in many emerging economies of the APAC and MEA regions. Several infrared thermometer manufacturers in the US and Europe are beginning to design and manufacture their products locally. For instance, key players such as Medtronic, Braun, and Cardinal Health generate significant revenue from global sales. Hence, several large global players are willing to enter emerging markets to increase their sales volume and profit margins.
