Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices Market to Reach $2,354.4 Million by 2025
Market Report Coverage - Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices
Market Segmentation
• By Type – Artificial Pancreas, Needle Free Injector (By Technology, Type, Usability, and Site of Delivery), Digital Respiratory Devices
• By Application – Diabetes Management, Vaccine Management, Pain Management, Respiratory Management, Others
Growth Drivers
• Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-Associated Diseases Elevating the Demand of Non-Invasive Drug Delivery
• Growing Geriatric Population Leads to Surge in Exigency of Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices
• Increasing Needlestick Injuries Lead to Surge in Demand of Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices
• Increasing Demand for the Self-Administered Medication Service
• Persistent Support from Government and Non-Government Organizations
Market Challenges
• Technical Barrier to the Non-Invasive Mode of Drug Delivery
• Alternative Drug Delivery Technology
Market Opportunities
• Expansion into the Emerging Economies
• Technological Advancement of Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices
• Collaboration between Pharmaceutical Companies and Drug Delivery Firms
Key Companies Profiled
Novartis AG, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Crossject Medical Technology, Adherium Ltd., and Sensirion AG, Diabeloop, PharmaJet, PenJet, Portal Instruments, HNS International, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., and Propeller Health, among others.
Key Questions Answered:
• What are the different types of non-invasive drug delivery systems available in the market, and what are the benefits offered by them?
• What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global non-invasive drug delivery devices market?
• What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?
• What are the regulations pertaining to the global non-invasive drug delivery devices market?
• What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies regulating the development and commercialization of non-invasive drug delivery?
• What are the leading companies dominating the global non-invasive drug delivery devices market?
• How is non-invasive drug delivery devices market taking over the injectable drug delivery devices market by 2025?
• How is the price of the needle-free injectors anticipated to affect the demand for injectable drug delivery devices?
• What is the lifespan of the different needle-free injectors by companies in the market?
• Based on the application, which non-invasive drug delivery application is anticipated to witness a massive rise in demand in the forecast period?
• What was the market value in 2018 of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global non-invasive drug delivery devices market?
• How is each segment of the global non-invasive drug delivery devices market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?
• How is the industry anticipated to evolve during the forecast period 2019-2025?
• Which region is expected to contribute to the highest sales of the global non-invasive drug delivery devices market during the forecast period?
• What are the leading trends and consumer preferences witnessed in the global non-invasive drug delivery devices markets?
Market Overview
Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices Market projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 23.13% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The global non-invasive drug delivery devices market generated $548.5 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.
Expert Quote
"The continued push toward reducing the cost associated with the needle stick injuries is impacting the medical device market significantly. The need for self-administration has resulted in the development of innovative non-invasive drug delivery devices. The non-invasive drug delivery devices are resulting in better efficacy, ease of administration, enhanced patient experience, and reduction in the quantity of vaccine used."
The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the non-invasive drug delivery devices used by patients on a regular basis. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on application areas of non-invasive drug delivery devices, perception on the new product launches, competitive landscape, growth potential of each underlying sub-segments, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global non-invasive drug delivery devices market.
The global non-invasive drug delivery devices market (based on type) is further segmented as artificial pancreas (closed-loop insulin pump), needle-free injectors, and digital respiratory devices. The global non-invasive drug delivery devices market (based on application) is further segmented into vaccine management, respiratory management, diabetes management, pain management, and others (ocular disease management, local anesthesia, and growth hormone delivery).
Competitive Landscape
The non-invasive drug delivery devices market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market, such as increasing burden of chronic diseases, increase in prevalence of diabetic population, growing geriatric population, high demand for needle-free injectors, and rise in demand for self-administrable drug delivery devices.
The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include product launches, introduction of sensors and apps for advancing the digital inhalers and nebulizers, and increasing partnerships and collaborations among the industry players.However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth.
These challenges include technical barriers to the non-invasive mode of drug delivery and alternative drug delivery technologies.
Among all the regions, North America, followed by Europe, held the major share of this global market (in terms of revenue) in 2018 and they are expected to retain the leading positions throughout the forecast period (2019-2025) as well.
Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Latin America, Middle East and Africa
