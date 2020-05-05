DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Focus on Product, End User, Region/Country Data and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As molecular diagnostic testing moves into the clinical laboratory environment, products used to collect and process samples will need to be standardized.
According to the market intelligence report, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market was valued at $2,273.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow over $3,835.2 million by 2029. The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is expected to grow at double-digit compound annual growth rate in the forecast period 2020-2029, aided primarily by the impressive growth in the underlying manufacturing market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Number of Genetic Tests
- Increasing Demand for Reliable Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Results
- Rise in the Prevalence of Infectious Disease
- Rise in the Field of Microbial Sequencing
- Increasing Research Funding in the Field of Molecular Biology
- Increase in Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicines on a Global Level
Restraints
- Genomic Data Protection
- High Cost of Automated Instruments
- Rigid Regulatory Standards
Opportunities
- Evolution of Biobanking in Healthcare
- Capitalizing on the High Prevalence of Genetic Disorders
- Growth in Emerging Nations
Research Highlights
- Nucleic acid isolation and purification market for kits is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period 2020-2029. However, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market for instruments is anticipated to witness the growth of 5.68% during the forecast period, 2020-2029.
- ThermoFisher Scientific Inc. is currently the largest shareholder in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market for instruments. This market dominance is attributed to the company's presence within the market through its dedicated product mix based on its proprietary technologies.
- QIAGEN N.V., is currently the largest shareholder in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market for consumables. This market dominance is majorly attributed to the presence of robust product portfolio catering to wide variety of applications coupled with the company's strong global footprint in the market.
This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 30 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 20 leading and emerging companies, market participants, and vendors.
The report also comprises 22 detailed company profiles including several key players, such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., General Electric Company (GE), New England Biolabs, Inc., Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Tecan Group, Analytik Jena AG, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Machery-Nagel GmbH & Co KG, Zymo Research, Norgen Biotek Corp., Sage Science, Inc., Omega Bio-Tek, Orasure Technologies, Inc., and Exact Sciences Corporation.
Key Questions Answered
- What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market?
- What are the key development strategies which are being implemented by major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?
- How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2029 based on
- product type: instrument and consumables (kits and reagents)
- end User: academic research institutes, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies applied testing, contract research organizations, and clinical diagnostic centers
- region, North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America
- Which are the leading players with significant offerings to the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?
- Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?
- What are the challenges in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market?
