The global nurse call systems market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2019-2025.
The global nurse call systems market will grow at an absolute growth of over 91% during the forecast period. The market is growing due to the increasing elderly population, which increases the risk of chronic respiratory diseases, hypertension, CVD, diabetes, and other diseases.
This patient population requires assistance to perform daily activities that have increased the demand for nurse call systems in several healthcare facilities. A nurse calling system ensures the guarantee of services to patients in the ward. Besides, wireless and wired models offer ease product installation in hospitals, prophesized to influence growth. The increasing demand for integrated and diversified platforms with a growing preference for mobility equipment is likely to drive the demand for nurse call systems.
The COVID pandemic has disrupted the healthcare sector globally, with hospitals being overwhelmed due to the increasing influx of patients. Temporary hospitals are set up to deal with increasing disease incidence. However, they lack the basic infrastructure required for facilitating communication between nurses and patients. The increasing need for remote care and the rising influx of COVID-19 have resulted in expanding healthcare infrastructure the demand for better communication systems. Consequently, this market segment is expected to witness significant growth and high adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
Owing to several regulatory reforms, changes in reimbursement coverage, and funds received to update hospitals with technology-driven nurse call devices. North America was the largest market in 2019. US healthcare providers are facing a shortage of registered nurses. It is estimated that around 55% of nurses would retire between 2011 and 2020. For better patient care, hospitals are increasing healthcare expenditure to modernize existing technology and infrastructure.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The global nurse call systems market is characterized by the presence of several international and regional manufacturers. The market potential is driving numerous players to expand their market share through acquisitions. Larger players tend to acquire sections suitable for their product portfolio. Hill-Rom, Ascom, Cornell Communications, Azure Healthcare, & AMETEK are major vendors offering the products in the global market.
All these companies have a significant presence in prominent geographical regions such as North America, APAC, and Europe. However, there are many local vendors providing products with similar specifications at lower prices, which has resulted in a price war among vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Upsurge In Covid-19
8.2 Growing Demand For Wireless Nurse Call System
8.3 Increasing Demand For Nurse Call Systems In LMICS
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Shifting End-User Interests Toward Efficient And Responsive Healthcare Communication
9.2 Growing Patient Population Coupled With Increasing Need For Digital Healthcare
9.3 Tecnology Advancements
9.4 Ease Of Communication & Diverse Applications Of Nurse Call Systems
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Limitations Associated With Nurse Call Systems
10.2 Stringent Government Regulations Coupled With Introduction Of Real Time Communication & Collaboration Solutions
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Basic Button-Based Systems
12.4 Internet Protocol (IP)-Based Systems
12.5 Mobile Systems
12.6 Intercom Systems
13 Technology
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Wired
13.4 Wireless
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Alarms & Communications
14.4 Workflow Optimization
14.5 Wanderer Control
14.6 Fall Detection & Prevention
15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Hospitals
15.4 Long-Term Care Facilities
15.5 Ambulatory Care Settings
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Vendors
- Hill-Rom
- Ascom
- Cornell Communications
- Azure Healthcare
- AMETEK
Other Prominent Vendors
- SchrackSeconet
- Intercall Systems
- IgeaCare
- Alpha Communications
- Wireless NurseCall Systems
- STANLEY Healthcare's
- West-Com Nurse Call Systems
- Critical Alert
- BEC Integrated Solutions
- Fujian Huanyutong Technology
- Vigil Health Solutions
- Koninklijke Philips
