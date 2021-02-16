DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Transformed by Social and Economic Mega Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service on the global nutraceutical ingredients market provides market revenue forecasts (in USD billion), both global and regional. The report also provides growth opportunities and insights on the competitive landscape with a discussion of the major factors influencing market growth.
Among the most commonly used and recognized categories of nutraceutical ingredients are herbs and botanicals, vitamins and minerals, and specialty supplement ingredients. These biologically active ingredients are used in the production of nutraceuticals or food/dietary supplements and have a documented and beneficial effect on human health by assisting in metabolic processes. Nutraceuticals are available in the form of tablets, syrups, powders, and capsules.
The demand for nutraceuticals stems from both consumers and food producers. Scientific research plays a significant role in the development of nutraceuticals and functional foods. Many ingredients in functional foods are known for their health-promoting effects, but an even larger group of compounds is little or less known in terms of their health-promoting properties.
The great advantage of nutraceuticals is that they are not perceived as medicines but as nutrition products targeted at specific health problems. The concentrated bioactive ingredients they contain are intended to prevent disease or support the healing process. Research on new compounds derived from plants is now a priority for maintaining sustainable protection of biodiversity and its rational use. Intensified research into the production of plants' secondary metabolites is a result of strong bioavailability discovered in natural products.
Currently, natural plant substances are obtained using biotechnological methods. They provide a favorable alternative to the extraction of desired ingredients from all plant materials. By developing bioreactor techniques, it has become possible to increase plant biomass and, consequently, the secondary metabolites they produce.
The time frame of this research service is 2018 to 2025. The base year is 2019, and growth forecasts are provided up to 2025. Revenue figures and forecasts are based on information received from and validated by ingredient processors, dietary food supplement manufacturers, and other value-adding resellers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
- Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Scope of Analysis
- Executive Summary - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
- Nutraceutical Ingredients Market - An Overview
- Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
- Growth Drivers for Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
- Growth Restraints for Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
- Revenue Forecast - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Category - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
- High Growth Product Segment Analysis by Ingredient Category - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Herb & Botanical Supplement Ingredients
- Key Growth Metrics for Herb & Botanical Supplement Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast - Herb & Botanical Supplement Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Herb & Botanical Supplement Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast by Product - Herb & Botanical Supplement Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Herb & Botanical Supplement Ingredients
- Ayurvedic Herbs Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Prominent Ayurvedic Herbs
- Homeopathics Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Review of Homeopathic Remedies Available on the Market
- Black Cohosh Root Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Capsaicin Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Cranberry Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Curcumin Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Echinacea Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Elderberry Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Garlic Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Ginger Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Ginkgo Biloba Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Ginseng Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Green Tea Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Saw Palmetto Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- St. John's Wort Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Valerian Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Specialty Supplement Ingredients
- Key Growth Metrics for Specialty Supplement Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast - Specialty Supplement Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Specialty Supplement Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Specialty Supplement Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast by Product - Specialty Supplement Ingredients
- 5 HTP Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- 5 HTP - Trends and Insights
- Amino Acids Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Bee Product Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- CoQ10 Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Creatine Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- DHEA Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Digestive Enzymes Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Gelatin Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Glucosamine/Chondroitin Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Melatonin Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- MSM Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- MSM Ingredients Market - Pros and Cons
- Omega-3 Fatty Acid Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Probiotics Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Probiotics - Technology Developments
- Protein Powders and Mixes (Dairy and Plant) Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Psyllium Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- SAMe Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Ingredients
- Key Growth Metrics for Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast - Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast by Product - Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Ingredients
- B Vitamins Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Calcium Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Iron Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Lutein and Zeaxanthin Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Lutein and Zeaxanthin in Maternal Nutrition - Pregnancy and Lactation
- Magnesium Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Multi-vitamins Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Potassium Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Vitamin A/Beta-Carotene Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Vitamin C Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Vitamin E Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
- Zinc Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot
6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Rising Vitamin Deficiency Concerns will Drive Vitamins & Minerals Supplement Market, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Growing Desire for Natural Ingredients Among Consumers for Immune Health and Cosmetic Benefits are Growth Levers for Specialty Supplements and Herbs & Botanicals Segments, 2020
7. Next Steps
